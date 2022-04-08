After dozens of seasons of actors and controversial figures appearing on ABC’s hit reality series Dancing With The Stars, the series will now move to Disney+ for its upcoming season, Variety reports.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

The series will be the first live-streamed show on Disney+. Deadline reports that the move was likely to open up the network for Monday night football. There will be at least two more seasons on the streaming service, with season 31 starting this fall. It’s unclear if host Tyra Banks will also be following the move to Disney+.

The show had changed a lot over the years, with behind-the-scenes drama coming out over the past few months after the exit of beloved host Tom Bergeron. The show is known for adding controversial stars to its roster, including Sean Spicer and Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin.