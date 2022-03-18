Following another behind-the-scenes shake-up at Dancing with the Stars, former host Tom Bergeron had a saucy reaction to the news that executive producer Andrew Llinares is stepping down. According to Deadline who first reported the news, Llinares, who joined the dancing competition show in 2018, reportedly oversaw the decision that saw Bergeron fired as host despite being a beloved presence on the show.

When asked on Twitter for his thoughts on Llinares’ ouster, Bergeron responded to a fan, “Karma’s a bitch 😉.” Damn, Tom, tell us how you really feel.

Of course, the big question now is whether the show will bring back Bergeron with Llinares out of the picture. In October, Bergeron sat down for an episode of the late Bob Saget‘s podcast and revealed that he know his time was up because the show had changed for the worst.

“In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved,” Bergeron told Saget. “So at the end of the season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted. … It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads [behind-the-scenes]. It wasn’t a pleasant [experience].”

Bergeron also revealed that he and Erin Andrews, who was also replaced, had “more fun being fired than virtually anybody.” It also looks like he’s having fun watching Llinares get some comeuppance. There are lots of ways to have fun.

(Via Deadline)