When was the last time you recommended watching Breaking Bad to someone? It’s fair to assume that everyone has already up made their mind up about the show. It’s like a friend asking “what should I be listening to?” and you tell them “The Beatles.” That being said, someone should really tell Daniel Radcliffe to watch Breaking Bad. And The Sopranos. I hear they’re pretty good.

“Honestly, I watch cartoons, and I watch reality TV. I’ve never seen Breaking Bad. I’ve never watched The Sopranos, or The Wire,” the actor told Comic Book Resources. “All the sort-of, heavy hour-long stuff. Just, I can’t…” Radcliffe thinks “it does probably in part stem from growing up on The Simpsons in the way that I think so many people of our generation’s kids. I was watching Jeopardy! the other night, and one of the contestants credited a ton of his trivia knowledge to The Simpsons. That’s absolutely true of me as well. There are so many weird facts, and things from my general knowledge of the world to my sense of humor were formed in some way by The Simpsons.”

Without The Simpsons, Radcliffe wouldn’t know where to find Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook on a map.

This explains why Radcliffe (who has appeared in multiple episodes of The Simpsons) was so good as “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This is not a face that’s been traumatized by “Ozymandias.”

