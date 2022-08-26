Danny DeVito‘s Twitter account is more than just photos of his “trollfoot.” It’s also him tweeting about boiling babies and fisting dogs. To promote the premiere of Little Demon, a new animated series on FXX starring DeVito, his daughter Lucy, and Aubrey Plaza, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star live-tweeted the first two episodes. The thing is, he didn’t explain what was he doing or put the tweets in a thread or include a #LittleDemon hashtag, which is how live-tweeting usually works, so, as one follower put it, “he looks like he’s becoming unhinged out of context.” Like so:

My offspring just shot out!!! Your a girl. Yessssss!!! — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I love a good mother daughter relationship — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

The future is Female — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Other highlights include “Don’t f*ck with the Antichrist,” “Raise your hand if you f*cked the devil,” and “I’d rather fist a dog than be in a relationship. Piss my pants!” That’s not DeVito’s best tweet — “Antonin Scalia retire bitch” is the GOAT — but it’s up there.

Don’t fuck with the Antichrist — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Hi honey, I’m a chicken now! Satan loves playing Danny….

Hold on to your Dick. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I just wanted to get the mailman to fart. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Peepeeepoopoo. Let’s head over there and boil their firs born alive — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I’ve got this weird feeling…What is that concern? …

I think I have to take a shit. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

If I had to hear one more story from that tack you call a wife.

Let’s go boil the babies while their head aster still soft — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

I’d rather fist a dog than be in a relationship. Piss my pants! — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2022

Legend. DeVito told us what it’s like to play Satan in Little Demon. “Well, it’s complex. There are so many things coming at me [Satan], whether it’s demons who want my sh*t, or the realms, hell and temptations, and things that I’ve got to deal with in a Tony Soprano way, where there’s a lot of people gunning for me,” he said. “But needing allies is a real big thing. And when I fall head over heels, which is not hard to imagine, for [Aubrey Plaza’s character]. [Satan has] had many women.”

You can watch the first two episodes of Little Demon on Hulu.