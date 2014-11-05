Danny Devito Says He Did That One Direction Video So He Could Introduce The Band To His ‘Trollfoot’

If you follow Danny DeVito on Twitter, you probably know that he spends most of his time online talking about and taking pictures of his foot, which he has dubbed “Trollfoot.” So when asked about that One Direction video he recently appeared in, naturally he cited introducing a bunch of pretty British pop stars to his weird foot as one of his motivating factors. Via NiagraThisWeek:

He told The Sun newspaper: “I have many, many young kids in my family who would just beat me up if I didn’t do [the video]. “I saw it as an opportunity to take a picture of them with Troll Foot. That’s what I did!” When asked if he was a fan of the ‘Midnight Memories’ crooners, he retorted: “No, no, I’m a Bob Dylan fan.” However, despite being uninterested in the chart-topping band’s music, the 69-year-old actor explained that he was excited to be involved with them because of their cult status. He added: “I was flattered and I was really happy to go do it. It was a ball.

Oh, and just in case you thought he was kidding about making One Direction take a picture of his Trollfoot? Danny DeVito was not kidding about making One Direction take a picture of his Trollfoot. You can chalk it up to a small price to pay for working with comic genius.

Here’s the full video, if you missed it.