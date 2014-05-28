Danny McBride Is Returning To HBO With A New Comedy

#HBO
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.28.14 8 Comments

This is a story of a man who won. By choosing HBO over Showtime or Starz, he proved that his heart was true to the network that aired Eastbound & Down for an unlikely four seasons. When Danny McBride rolled back the stone and rose like the mighty phoenix, he discovered had more stories to tell, this time about vice principals. And in the end, McBride got what he wanted, and what he needed.

Danny McBride will return to the network in the comedy series VICE PRINCIPALS, it was announced today by Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming. The show [about a “high school and the people who almost run it, the vice principals”] is slated for 18 episodes, with the debut date and number of episodes per season to be announced as they are confirmed. (Via)

My reaction:

machine-gun-gif1

(I would not be against Andy Daly dropping by from time to time.)

Via HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSDANNY MCBRIDEHBOJODY HILLVICE PRINCIPALS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP