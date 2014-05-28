Danny McBride Is Returning To HBO With A New Comedy

This is a story of a man who won. By choosing HBO over Showtime or Starz, he proved that his heart was true to the network that aired Eastbound & Down for an unlikely four seasons. When Danny McBride rolled back the stone and rose like the mighty phoenix, he discovered had more stories to tell, this time about vice principals. And in the end, McBride got what he wanted, and what he needed.

Danny McBride will return to the network in the comedy series VICE PRINCIPALS, it was announced today by Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming. The show [about a “high school and the people who almost run it, the vice principals”] is slated for 18 episodes, with the debut date and number of episodes per season to be announced as they are confirmed. (Via)

My reaction:

(I would not be against Andy Daly dropping by from time to time.)

