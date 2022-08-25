Netflix’s newest addition to its slate of addicting and mind-numbing reality dating shows, Dated & Related, is not what it sounds like (Lannister twins vibes). Dated & Related is a Love Island and Too Hot Too Handle hybrid with a familial twist. In the villa full of hot, horny twenty-somethings, are pairs of siblings who are in this together, but not the dating part. The idea, apparently, is that it’s easier with a support system present, it’s awkward to flirt and make out (or more) when your sibling is around, and anyone wronged will experience the wrath of the sibling. And also? The contestants could win money in the end. The trailer indicates such drama.

Here’s the description of Dated & Related from Netflix:

Imagine having to think about your sibling dating… how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.

Dated & Related, which is hosted by Too Hot Too Handle’s Melinda Berry drops on Netflix on September 2.