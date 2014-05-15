Dave Grohl And The Foo Fighters Are Getting An HBO Show Of Their Very Own

HBO announced this morning that it has given the green light to a new series about Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, specifically about the making of the band’s eighth album.
From the HBO press release…
In the series, directed by Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl, the band taps into the musical heritage and cultural fabric of eight cities – Chicago, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and New York – basing themselves at a legendary studio integral to the unique history and character of each location. One song was recorded in each city, with every song featuring local legends sitting in, and every lyric was written in an unprecedented experimental style: Grohl held off on putting down words until the last day of each session in order to be inspired by the experiences, interviews and personalities that became part of the process.
…
Each episode delves into the singular regional identity of each city – showing how each region shaped these musicians in their formative years, and in turn what impact those people had on the cultural fabric of their hometowns – ultimately celebrating their common bond. Every artist who appears in the show, regardless of genre or locale, started as an average kid with universal dreams of making music and making it big. Grohl’s interviews with these musicians are integral to the show and the creation of the album, as is his chemistry with band mates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear.
No word was given on when the show is expected to air, but needless to say we approve. Beer us, Dave.
Yeah. I’m gonna watch the shit out of this.
This is going to be great! Cue the Dave Grohl hated in 3….2….1…..
Dave Grohl hate doesn’t exist.
That’s because we Grohl-lovers track down any haters….
So it’s gonna kinda be like Parts Unknown/No Reservations but revolving around music and booze instead of food and booze. I can dig it.
I’ve got a boner. Great, now I’m going to have it for how many months?
Foo-tease.
Dammit, really thought this was gonna be a Foo Fighters variety show. Because Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins are pretty good actors.
Grohl could literally release a video of himself banging my mom while he set my car on fire, and I would still grin ear to ear. He’s just that awesome…
The only thing that worries me about this is the number 8. 8 cities, 1 song per city, 8 songs. 8 songs is not enough Foo for me.
Good point. However, in the past they have released some left over tracks from other sessions that have turned out pretty good. Hoping that this is what they do.
ALSO hoping they tour more than 9 domestic cities this time around.
Foo Fighters are the last great rock band
Wonder if who the local Austin musician will be? I hope it’s Paul Leary, Gibby Haynes, or Al Jurgenson.
An album where each song is about and set in a different city, with sit-ins from local musicians, all the while filmed by HBO?!?!? Can you get any more contrived than that? I wish I could get into a Delorean, travel to 1990 and tell Kurt not to let this douche into his band and then play him Big Me as proof.
That’s great