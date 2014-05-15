Dave Grohl And The Foo Fighters Are Getting An HBO Show Of Their Very Own

HBO announced this morning that it has given the green light to a new series about Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, specifically about the making of the band’s eighth album.

In the series, directed by Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl, the band taps into the musical heritage and cultural fabric of eight cities – Chicago, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and New York – basing themselves at a legendary studio integral to the unique history and character of each location. One song was recorded in each city, with every song featuring local legends sitting in, and every lyric was written in an unprecedented experimental style: Grohl held off on putting down words until the last day of each session in order to be inspired by the experiences, interviews and personalities that became part of the process.

Each episode delves into the singular regional identity of each city – showing how each region shaped these musicians in their formative years, and in turn what impact those people had on the cultural fabric of their hometowns – ultimately celebrating their common bond. Every artist who appears in the show, regardless of genre or locale, started as an average kid with universal dreams of making music and making it big. Grohl’s interviews with these musicians are integral to the show and the creation of the album, as is his chemistry with band mates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear.