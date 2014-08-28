David Chase Claims That He Did Not Say That Tony Soprano Is Still Alive

Earlier today, Martha P. Nochimson at Vox published a piece entitled, “Did Tony die at the end of The Sopranos?” that undoubtedly caused the show’s fans to freak out. According to this profile of showrunner David Chase, the answer to this question that has been debated for seven years since the scene cut to black was very simple – “No he isn’t.” BOOM! DONE! Tony’s still out there somewhere, probably getting some lap dances at Bada Bing and doing whatever else a mobster would do seven years later.
Alas, for all of the joy, anger and arguing in the comments that simple quote caused, it seems that it wasn’t necessarily accurate, because Chase’s publicist has already issued a statement to say that his comments were “misconstrued” and Tony didn’t live at the end of the series. But he also didn’t die. Get ready to be confused and argue with your friends all over again.
“A journalist for Vox misconstrued what David Chase said in their interview. To simply quote David as saying,” Tony Soprano is not dead,” is inaccurate. There is a much larger context for that statement and as such, it is not true. As David Chase has said numerous times on the record, “Whether Tony Soprano is alive or dead is not the point.” To continue to search for this answer is fruitless. The final scene of The Sopranos raises a spiritual question that has no right or wrong answer.” (Via Vulture)
Of course, the big revelation from Nochimson’s feature was also right under a pull quote that reads: “Chase wasn’t just playing with our heads when he designed the conclusion of The Sopranos; he was part of the ongoing evolution of the American imagination.” So basically, even when it comes to Chase, it’s a matter of believing whatever the hell we want to believe. Maybe Chase thinks that the character is alive, but is he right? Hell no. I think Tony’s somewhere in the Canadian wilderness bare-knuckle boxing moose and living in a massive tree fort. I’m not going to cram that down anyone’s throat. Believe what you want.
So basically in a moment of weakness the guy who is in charge of the fate of all the characters in a universe he created let his own idea be known and now he wants us all to go back to how we felt.
Nothing has changed. The ending still sucks.
You’re missing the point. Chase only said that Tony was still alive when the camera cut out of the final scene. He never died on-camera, and he doesn’t exist off-camera. Everything else is left to the imagination, quite intentionally.
Stop riding that pretentious shitweasel’s jock, Tim. Even if you’re right, the ending is still a hacky cop out.
Yeah, that’s the hipsterest hipstering this side of Los Feliz. Why can’t all showrunners be like Vince Gilligan <3
@Tim Blount Ah a simple case of Schrodingeradelli’s cat.
Yeah, I didn’t buy that shit. Well, I believe he might have said it in a little fit of anger/disgust at the question but I don’t believe that he meant it. He’s been pretty consistent over the years in saying that the answer is pretty obvious to anyone that watched the show. I believe that it is. He just didn’t take into account that “everything goes black” makes 99.9% of the viewers scream “fuck” and reach for their remotes.
““everything goes black” makes 99.9% of the viewers scream “fuck” and reach for their remotes.” Yeah, but what does it matter if they reach for their remotes at the end of the series finale?
It didn’t matter if you had a cable provider that allowed you to catch the west coast replay later that night. At the time, nobody realized everything going black was the intent. Everyone thought that their cable went out and that they were missing something important.
HA! I remember that! It was SO f’d up! I was running around my apartment like “what the fuck’s wrong with my shit?!!” and “Fuck!” and a medley of other choice words. Anyway yeah, they all got blasted, obvi.
I remember I had my shirt pulled up over my nose cuz I couldn’t take the anticipation of the seeing the entire fam massacred like that, then boom – nothing! It was like sex and the dude just got up and walked out right before the climax. A woman’s version of MAJOR blue balls, just sayin.
If Dexter survived, I damn sure am believing Tony Soprano is alive.
To me it doesn’t matter if Tony is dead or not,James Gandolfini is gone and so is he.
I loved that ending. Felt like the luckiest man alive, because I also had no idea I was watching the final episode…nor even that I was watching the final season. Like Tony…I didn’t see it coming.
Whew, I can go back to assuming I’m right about the back and forth in perspective being definitive proof he’s dead. That’s how I choose to read this.
The best point made in favor of Tony being dead is the pattern established with the door’s bell. Each time it rings we see Tony’s face, then we see what Tony see’s from his perspective. The last time we hear the bell, Tony looks up, but instead of seeing Meadow enter thru the door we see black.
MAYBE, David Chase is being honest and it really is open to interpretation because when the screen went black, Tony was shot, likely several times. (As we know, Suge Knight has survived several mult. gun shot wounds.) Tony could survive or he could be dead, but his story is over. If Tony survives the ramifications with his family after a failed assassination attempt at the dinner table with them wouldn’t be very entertaining television. It’d be Tony retires and goes into hiding to live out his life with his family or he tries to retaliate and loses his family who don’t want to be in that situation again.
credit to this guy for pointing out the pattern and wonderfully breaking down the Sopranos ending.
Get a fucking life Kenny.
I’m failing to see how this is even an argument. It’s a paper tiger and the fact that you all are arguing about it is DUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHH. You’re the reason that we’re all gonna die. Xtra points to people in Florida who don’t know what a Paper Tiger is. On top of it all….WHOCARES IT”S A TV SHOW. Get a life.
+1
thanks guy commenting on a TV SHOW SITE!
AGAIN get a fucking life Kenny.
Charlie Crews HAS been by Zen TV guru, but now it swings back to the master, David Chase.
His twitter account has beeen hacked
I think the finale of the Sopranos was a clever cliffhanger. It left open the option to create new Sopranos episodes in the future, if they wanted to and still have all 4 of the family members in the new episodes.
So… “Tony didn’t live at the end of the series. But he also didn’t die. Get ready to be confused and argue with your friends all over again.” Maybe he was shot and left in a coma lol. Isn’t that kind of not living and yet not dying?
Hes definitely dead. So is the guy who played him.
I like when people don’t know what to do, and then go the ambiguous route and try and convince you that it was all part of a deeper meaning.
He doesn’t know how it ended because he didn’t know how to end it.
But he doesn’t want you to know that.
To all the people complaining about the ending: Is it really worse than finding out the entire show was a figment of the imagination of an autistic child staring at a snow globe?!? Get over it. Chase made the show his way, and ended it his way. That it wasn’t wrapped up in a cute little bow for you is not Chase’s or the show’s problem, it’s yours. I, for one, believe he left the diner that night on his two feet, not on a stretcher. You may disagree, which is your right. But one cannot say definitively that he lived or he died. Which I think is how Chase wanted it.
Your ability to write legible and grammatically correct English excludes you from commenting on the internet.
FUCK THE [INTERNET] POLICE!!
This is pretty much verbatim what I’ve said on this site before, but here we go:
I don’t know what people were seeking going into The Sopranos finale. I share David Chase’s confusion about 50% of the show’s fanbase, those who I suppose were only tuning into the show in hopes of seeing someone get whacked and are probably were #TeamWalt when Breaking Bad was in its home stretch. The Sopranos finale is not only great, but it was an important step in television history. Why was it great? I mean, it offered emotional closure on a number of fronts. Tony visits Junior in prison, visits a comatose Silvio, his most trusted ally throughout the whole series. In both visits he his forced to reflect silently on “this thing of ours” and what it’s done to the people around him. With this, The Sopranos is avoiding the traditional TV trope of vocalizing everything a character is thinking. Chase respects his audience enough to let them interpret what Tony is feeling in this last hour. Also, we get one of the shows most hilarious scenes in the whacking of Phil Leotardo.
We also see how things work in this community. The circle completes itself in many ways while slightly changing into a different circle. AJ doesn’t join the Army or Peace Corps and set out to make the world right. He’s further manipulated by his parents, but he doesn’t get sucked into his their business either and that’s progress. It’s baby steps. It’s bittersweet. Meadow did what she never thought she’d do: Married an Italian boy from the old neighborhood. Again, it’s not what she should do, but it’s better than what most women in this show have done. She marries a respectable, college educated man who is separate from the life of crime. Not perfect, but it’s progress. This view of what’s to come is our closure for these characters. We can map what their lives are going to be like based on this carefully doled out information that refrains from being painfully expository.
And finally, the scene in Holstens. Everyone thought their cable cut out, yeah, I know. But I don’t see how you could see this thing as anything but perfect and poetic. This scene is life. Things don’t build and end at perfect times. They just end. Did Tony’s life end? I don’t know and I think there’s a lot of greatness in the debate Chase started with that scene and how he created multiple ways to look at it. He also challenged our need for 100% closure which is pretty brilliant. But back to how it ends. Life just ends or it goes and it’s often not anything not over anything more special than dinner with family and a bowl of onion rings as an appetizer. Not to mention the scene is a perfect exercise in building tension. Cutting perfectly between Meadow parking a car with Don’t Stop Believin’ (a song Tony WOULD enjoy that has quite the emotional build, whether you care for it or not), and Tony discussing “the good times” with AJ. It’s great, I still watch it and get chills even though I know what’s about to happen. It doesn’t matter that if Tony lived or died (I’m open to either interpretation) it matters that we get to draw our own conclusions from perfectly presented “evidence”. We’d never seen something like that on TV before. It’s a challenge of our expectations and the fact that it was done while still offering emotional closure for these characters is, in my view, perfect.
TL/DR
He’s gotta be dead. What’s the point of cutting to black if he’s alive and everything turned out hunky dory?
Maybe Tony just had a panic attack.