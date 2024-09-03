When you find something that works, you might as well keep up the momentum. David Fincher has been churning out successful projects for Netflix for years, so why not just throw a few more into the mix? Add in some topic Western tropes (those are big right now), and Netflix just might have another hit on its hands. Could David Fincher be the next Taylor Sheridan? Probably not.

According to What’s On Netflix, Fincher is allegedly being tapped to direct a new Western crime thriller titled Bitterroot. The story follows an aging Montana rancher who loses his life savings in a bank scam and takes matters into his own hands in order to hold the corporations accountable. Michael Gilio penned the script, which has been shopped around for over a decade before seemingly finding a future home at Netflix. Netflix has not confirmed the announcement.

This isn’t the only project Fincher allegedly has on the horizon. The director was rumored to be attached to a Squid Game: America series that would be the spinoff of the infamous franchise. Meanwhile, a prequel to Roman Polanski’s Chinatown was also reportedly in the works as of this year, along with a currently untitled crime thriller from the director. Fincher also acts as an EP on the series Love, Death and Robots.

What does all of this mean? The hopes of another Mindhunter season are fading fast, but Fincher will have no problem keeping himself busy if all of these projects turn out to be true. But it’s a big “If.”

(Via World of Reel, What’s On Netflix)