David Simon Says That There Was A Planned Spin-Off For ‘The Wire,’ But HBO Killed It

Remember the scene at the end of 300 when the Persian army’s arrows fly through the air in such a large number that they briefly block out the sun while descending upon Leonidas? Go on Twitter right now and tell the world that you have never seen David Simon’s The Wire. The results will mirror that scene as friends and well-meaning observers fill your feed with praise for the show and their reasons why you absolutely, positively have to watch every single episode right now.
What I’m saying is people like The Wire and think that it was an okay TV show, but what they may not know is there was supposed to be an even deeper exploration into the seedy underbelly of Baltimore politics according to Simon.
“We were actually trying to spin off the city hall show and do a political show,” Simon revealed to BuzzFeed News, explaining it would’ve focused on Aiden Gillen’s politician Tommy Carcetti. “We wrote a bunch of scripts that would spin off after Season 3 of ‘The Wire.’ But HBO said, ‘No, we only want one show that nobody is watching in Baltimore, not two!’
Well, “Sh******************t,” that could have been amazing, but it’s probably for the best. The Wire didn’t necessarily end strong and after it was over, Simon went on to make the amazing Generation Kill, Treme, and now he’s got Show Me A Hero an HBO mini-series about a young politician’s struggle to desegregate Yonkers, New York. David Simon is a shark, he clearly needs to keep moving.
As for Aiden Gillen, he seems to be doing pretty good as an upstanding small business owner on Game of Thrones despite the fact that he is the only person to appear on The Wire who has yet to appear on The Walking Dead. Unfortunately, Tommy Carcetti died of a cocaine overdose in a Towson, Maryland Super 8 after he got booted from office over a corruption scandal and I just typed it, so that makes it canon.
Source: IndieWire
Wire = most overrated show of all time. 2nd season is one of the worst tv seasons of all time. please, white liberals, stop saying that its so amazing. Thanks
Okay, I’ll take the bait. What are some actual good shows then?
You should be walked into a vacant by Chris & Snoop for that comment.
Props on weaving every single trollbait tactic on this subject together like that.
He had a point, it is very overrated (but still good). But he lost any cred the minute he made it racial and political. Dumbass
The Wire is a little overrated.
Season 2 with the docks is a bit of a struggle. There are some great moments even in that though.
Season 4 just broke my heart. Those poor kids.
You come at the king, you best not miss!
Season 4 is arguably the best season, without a doubt
@whatitiz73 I saw the fourth season of the wire six months before I started my writing thesis class… That season broke me. It was like taking a class about painting after seeing the sistine chapel.
I don’t get why even Wire Fans hate season 2. I really liked season 2, it was a nice break and it show’d a different part of the city with different issues to deal with, and it connected with the rest of the main story well but not too much. People are just too whiny, it’s a good show with good writers, let them do their thing.
I can’t tell if this is a punctuation problem and I’m misreading, but Treme was not amazing. Treme was a terrible waste of time that went nowhere, and Simon made it worse by insisting how HE KNEW BETTER. You know, the lifelong Baltimorean who went to U of Maryland.
Generation Kill, though — yup. Awesome.
I’ve been thinking about this for a while now. I want to be able to say I’m not racist, but I don’t have any black friends. Instead can I say, I’m not racist, I loved The Wire?
(Childish) You’re not not racist cause The Wire’s in your Netflix queue. (/Gambino)
Just don’t be racist and you should be alright.
If you used that as a tagline, you could sell twice the syrup in white guilt cities Aunt Jemima.
Those pancakes don’t know about your history, Enjoy life while you remember what you did.
Well there’s your problem. If you’re going to have a political spin off it clearly should be based on Clay Davis barely holding his life together and making shady deals to move up in the government, not Carcetti. It would have been House of Cards ten years early… But we all know the best spin off would have been about Michael becoming the new Omar, a modern day Robin Hood.
Holy shit a Clay Davis show would be fucking amazing. Even though he got a fair amount of screen time in the later seasons, I always thought he was a criminally underused character.
This is not new information.
I remember when I was trying oh so desperately to get friends to watch this little new show called Breaking Bad and being met with ire and disgust that I hadn’t seen The Wire.
Ultimately, I had to agree to watch The Wire so that they would watch Breaking Bad.
…I can’t believe there was a time that both shows were so unknown that this seemed like a shitty compromise versus an utter victory for all those involved.