Christina Applegate Says She’s Been Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Primetime Emmy award-winning actor Christina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate, best known for her comedic work on shows such as Dead To Me and Married… With Children, as well as her roles in hit films like Anchorman and Bad Moms, shared the news late Monday evening via a tweet from her personal Twitter account. The actor revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis earlier this year, and the last few months have been “a strange journey.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Following her initial tweet, the actress later added:

“As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo”

Multiple sclerosis, often abbreviated as MS, is a medical condition that affects the central nervous system, leading to vision and motor impairments, as well as issues with sensation and balance. MS is classified as an autoimmune disease, meaning it is a condition in which the immune system attacks its own healthy cells thus leading to its debilitating symptoms. While multiple sclerosis is treatable, it can lead to a reduced life expectancy and greatly impact quality of life.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time the actor has publicly fought a life-threatening medical condition. In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a bilateral mastectomy. Following her fight with breast cancer, she went on to establish the foundation Right Action for Women to encourage and help finance MRI scans for at-risk women.

Applegate first began her career in television as the iconic Kelly Bundy on the hit sitcom Married… With Children. Since then, her career has sky-rocketed and taken her to countless television shows and major roles in films such as Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, The Big Hit, The Sweetest Thing, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Bad Moms, and Crash Pad. In 2019, Applegate starred in the Netflix series Dead To Me, a dark comedy about two grieving women who bond in an unusual way. In 2020, Netflix confirmed a third and finale season was in the works, though there’s no telling how Applegate’s diagnosis might affect this. However, if the past is any indication of the future, we know Applegate will take on this next challenge with all her signature fight, resilience, and humor and continue to thrive.