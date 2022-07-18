Rumors don’t always turn out to be true, but this one, alas, is on the level. On Monday, word spread through the grapevine that Desus Nice and the Kid Mero might be splitting up, bringing an end a pairing that saw both a podcast and two separate shows of the same name. Welp, sorry to report, but that’s exactly what’s happening.

Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam. — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 18, 2022

Hours after the rumors began, the Showtime show’s official Twitter account confirmed that Desus and Mero would be “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.” The post added, “It’s been a good run, fam.”

Details about what caused the rift have yet to be made public, but fans have been speculating that there’s been drama between the two comics, who’ve spent nearly a decade as a parternship. Social media posts between the two have been obsessively mined for gossip, with the two seemingly throwing shade at each other. Meanwhile, it’s been just under a month since the last episode of Desus & Mero.

But all good things have to come to an end, and a near-decade is a mighty fine run. The Beatles lasted about that long. And they’ve given so much, including arguably (or not!) the greatest ever interview with Denzel Washington. Still, we’ll be hearing from these two again, and we don’t mean a postcard.