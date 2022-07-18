desus mero elon
‘Desus And Mero’ Fans Are Devastated Over The Rumor That The Comedy Duo May Be Breaking Up

It’s pretty standard for people to start rumors on Twitter about their favorite couples and/or comedy duos potentially splitting up, but it’s not that often when they actually turn out to be correct. While nothing is confirmed at the moment, it seems like legendary comedy duo Desus and Mero might be going through a rough patch.

Things have been quietly brewing for some time now, and fans have been speculating about the alleged drama between the duo, who have been collaborating on projects, TV shows, and several podcasts, including the mega-popular Bodega Boys, for nearly a decade. The two recently were granted another season of their hit Showtime series, Desus & Mero, but no air date has been announced at this time, or potentially ever. The most recent episode aired just under a month ago.

A Bodega Boys fan-run Instagram account posted screenshots of the two former friends seemingly throwing shade at one another. In June, Desus tweeted, “bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all.” Which seemed to squash any potential beef between the two of them. Then, just a few days ago, Mero took to Reddit with an all-caps response:

NAH IT’S A WRAP BRODY, SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3AM. I TOURED WITH DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG. PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS

After screenshots began circulating on Twitter, Desus responded, “I tried ya’ll.”

This seemingly confirmed that things are not all good between the two former collaborators. Just this week they were spotted at the MLB celebrity all-star game together, but fans noticed they hardly interacted, and Desus didn’t congratulate Mero when he scored a run.

Of course, fans began to mourn the broken friendship. Desus cryptically tweeted, “Twitter comes for everyone eventually” in the early hours of Monday morning, seemingly responding to the speculation that the two were done. Fans did not take it well!

Of course, nothing has been confirmed, so the two could very well be hanging out celebrating last night’s Yankees win. Some fans are still believing that the two are just ending the podcast, not their friendship. Now more than ever, it’s important to remember: logging off can be good!

