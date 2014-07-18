Details On The Final Season Of ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ Plus The First Look At Marilyn Manson

FX announced the premiere date for the final season of Sons of Anarchy yesterday. It will premiere on September 9th with an hour and forty-five minute episode because Kurt Sutter has no f**king idea how to fit an episode in an hour, and if I recall accurately, SoA starts at 10 EST, which has often meant brutally long nights for people with jobs and obligations that require early wake-up times. So, thanks for that, Kurt.
We also know that the final season will pick up 10 days after the events of last season (SPOILER: Gemma killed Tara, Juice killed Eli, and Jax discovered Tara’s body on his way to turn himself in). Jax will be in prison when the season picks up, where he will meet Ron Tully, a white supremacist shot-caller played by Marilyn Manson.
Here’s what he looks like (via EW):
That’s all we really know so far about the plot details, although we also know that Courtney Love and Walton Goggins will be appearing in the final season, that Wendy will be a series regular (ugh), and that almost everyone will die.
FX also announced that there would be a Sons of Anarchy post-show hosted by Chris Franjola (Chelsea Lately). It will air on FX after the season premiere and the season finale. It will stream live on FXNOW three other times throughout the season.
So Jax is made of bones? How about a spoiler alert!!!
Jax is Skeletor?!? This seasons gonna be crazy!
I hope Juice kills Jax. Or anyone kills Jax.
Holy shit … maybe JAX is OPEHIA
Or even worse, Ophelia!
Maybe it’s JAX who’s been working with Irish!
/mindhole blower
I agree with Everybody Loves Waymond (nice name). I’ve hated Jax since season one. He sucks. Let’s be good guys! KILL, MURDER, DEATH! No, seriously, let’s go legit! DRUGS, CRIMES, KILLING! No, fa real, let’s go straight guys.
@JJay: You pretty much summed up the show in two sentences. Thank god I only have to hate-watch this show for one more season.
Point that anger at Kurt Sutter.
The use of Bullet The Blue Sky in those promos is great.
Even his skull managed to flare it’s nostrils.
+a zillion
Shit, Marilyn Manson got fat as fuck.
George Zimmerman looks pretty haggard standing beside them.
Oh boy, Manson is going to act. We are naturally all on tenterhooks awaiting his glory.
I’m told he does look pretty cute, riding around in his blue jumpsuit.
A post show not hosted by Chris Hardwick?!? Jesus, television, it’s like I don’t even know you anymore.
Is that the same dude that hosted the SOA wrap-up show last season? Because he was a-w-f-u-l…
Do you *really* think it’s a good idea to have the spoiler in a bright red hypertext link? What happened to the days of using HTML code to make spoilers in articles the same color as the page background?
First, ROWLES’D. Second, come on already, the finale aired almost eight months ago. Third, if you’re just watching the whole series for the first time and you didn’t stop after season 4 then obviously you both enjoy and deserve having bad things happen to you.
Typically, I’m very anti-spoiler but in this case I’m not sure I’m on your side. You clicked into an article that has details on the final season and you didn’t expect anything from the previous season to be spoiled? Seems like that would definitely be a topic of discussion (“where does it go from where we left off?”) for this post.
I do get annoyed when I see an article headline for “You’ll never believe who died” or some other kind of hint at a character leaving and then the only person in the banner photo is that character. Had a few different deaths on Walking Dead and Game of Thrones given away in that method.
I didn’t mean for myself. I’ve kept up. I only meant as a general rule of thumb. There’s nothing in the article title that suggests real spoilers, it sounds like a few screenshots of Marilyn Manson and probably SAMCRO riding bikes. What I am suggesting is commonly known as “courtesy.”
+1
What if I only have the computer but not the reliable internet connection?
This is how SAMCRO will go straight(ish); operating spam-bot scams.
And Zombie AJ Weston. Second Season 4 LYFE!
I am terribly afraid both that this season is going to suck like an electrolux and that I am going to watch every goddamn minute of it.