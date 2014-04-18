Did ‘Game Of Thrones’ Purple Wedding Have A Terrible Editing Flub? No, But Jaime Sure Loves Coffee.

I’ll admit, when I first clicked through and analyzed the below images I was all, “How the hell did no one catch this?” And then I was like, “Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gives zero f*cks except for coffee and not wearing that itchy ass gold hand. Respect.” And then I realized this was cut from a rehearsal clip from the behind-the-scenes look at the Purple Wedding and the universe made sense again. Density occasionally overwhelms me.
But it’s still Friday and we need to stay entertained until Sunday night so might as well enjoy these GIFs, and maybe attempt to trick a friend, or simply appreciate a fellow lover of all things coffee not flavored or decaf.
The real takeway at this point is that Game of Thrones season four is the season of Jaime Lannister GIFs…
Coffee or pie? DEBATE. (The correct answer is both.) Oh, and thanks for dropping by…
Never f*cking fails to slay me. Next week: Jaime gets licked by a puppy.
Via r/GameOfThrones
…I know it’s not a for reals editing gaff, but wouldn’t that spotlight and scaffolding in the background also count as a bit of a flub?
Yeah, there’s a ton of stuff off when you look at the full image. The gifs going around though were cropped so you couldn’t see the background though.
No, those were in the book
rather infamously GRRM killed off the scaffolding in the 4th book.
That video is also on Youtube
My god his hand grew back!! And they now have soda cups in westeros!
Jaime’s the best character in GoT. So complex and interesting and Nikolaj Coster Waldau is a god.
Truth. The only other character that comes close to bringing me levels of intrigue and enjoyment is the Hound.
Pie.
That is all.
sorry i blacked out. what was the point of this post?
Profit
nice
That Jamie Lannister Sends his Regards gif is just my favorite.
Same ^_^
Now fix the 20 year old Tommen.
if anybody were true fans you would know that this was not what was released and aired .. I just re-watched that exact moment and no where in there does this happen, good photo shopping and video editing
Read the article next time.
“article”
artery*
You have the love the “If you were a real fan” people that crop up once and embarrass themselves.
I wonder what card he had at the bottom of the cup.
WHAT HAPPENED TO JOFFREY…in that picture????