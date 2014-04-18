Did ‘Game Of Thrones’ Purple Wedding Have A Terrible Editing Flub? No, But Jaime Sure Loves Coffee.

I’ll admit, when I first clicked through and analyzed the below images I was all, “How the hell did no one catch this?” And then I was like, “Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gives zero f*cks except for coffee and not wearing that itchy ass gold hand. Respect.” And then I realized this was cut from a rehearsal clip from the behind-the-scenes look at the Purple Wedding and the universe made sense again. Density occasionally overwhelms me.

But it’s still Friday and we need to stay entertained until Sunday night so might as well enjoy these GIFs, and maybe attempt to trick a friend, or simply appreciate a fellow lover of all things coffee not flavored or decaf.

The real takeway at this point is that Game of Thrones season four is the season of Jaime Lannister GIFs…

Coffee or pie? DEBATE. (The correct answer is both.) Oh, and thanks for dropping by…

Never f*cking fails to slay me. Next week: Jaime gets licked by a puppy.

