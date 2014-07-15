Did Kevin And Winnie Really ‘Do It’ In ‘The Wonder Years’ Finale? Fred Savage And Danica McKellar Discuss.

As many of you are already aware, The Wonder Years complete series is coming to DVD this fall thanks to StarVista Entertainment and Time Life, which — as of this morning — can be pre-ordered here. In addition to retaining virtually all of the original music of the series, as I’ve mentioned before, the set will also come with a ton of bonus features.
One such bonus feature that Time Life has exclusively provided to UPROXX reunites Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano to attempt to answer the question: Did Kevin and Winnie really “do it” in that barn in the series finale? No offense to Josh Saviano, but I don’t know why Paul gets a say in this. Although Paul technically did lose his virginity before Kevin, so actually — sure, let’s let him weigh in.
Unfortunately, the answer is frustratingly a non-answer, but if I had to decide for myself then I’d say: Yep, totally boned. What does everyone else think?
I always assumed he had humped every piece of ass on that show… or am I thinking of someone else?
You’re thinking of his brother, Ben.
Oh, Kevin Arnold got his. Butthead.
Lordy Lord Lord she is still so hot.
No way. Scrote is still a virgin.
Kevin Savages mom cock blocked his TV character. Is that new low?
You mean Fred Arnold’s mom.
Isn’t this completely up to Danica/Winnie? There’s no scenario where she would have wanted to and Fred/Kevin wouldn’t have. He was a teenager and she’s fine. Hell, I’d bone Danica McKellar right now in front of my wife and her family.
I have no doubt that they did do it. Loved this show! Definitely want to pick up the box set
I think that at the end when old kevin said Winnie met his family he had sex with her and ruined his family. Cuz that’s the most kevin Arnold thing ever.
Wow… $250 bucks. I realize it’s the complete series, plus a ton of bonus features– and I knew it would be somewhere in the $200 dollar range– but that still stings.
A lot of that is probably accounting for the music licensing, which is why it hasn’t been released up until now.
You can watch it on Netflix without the originial music, at least for now.
When I first watched the finale as it aired as a middle schooler, I never thought they did. Only after hearing others say that they had, did I ever even think about it. For every kids who grew up watching this show, I hope Kevin did.
of course they did, this isn’t even up for debate
It’s the only ending that makes sense. It builds on the first kiss from the pilot and makes this episode a true FINALE.
That’s why it was called The Wonder Years. After that there was no more wondering. End of series.
Does it honestly matter? Kevin had something like 10 other girlfriends throughout the series, and every time him and Winnie broke up it was cuz she was cheating on him.
Paul admitted to Kevin that he lost his virginity, *I believe* in the 5th season, which was when they were all in 10th grade, making them all 15 years old. I can’t imagine Kev and Winnie hadn’t done the deed by then.
We all know that Kevin took it from Winnie just like Ralphie Cifaretto took it from Janice.
I was always thought they totally didn’t. That right until the end of the series he never closed the deal.
Why would they not have done it? That would be a twist ending, Kevin pee’s the bed and kills a cat and is one step closer to the holy trinity.
Only buttstuff.
I was hoping the answer would be “Well THEY didn’t…”
Paul has a say because, well, he was there. He was there.
I think it’s clear from Danica’s comments about the original script that this was the writers’ intent – to insinuate that they did do it that night I think Bob Brush may have even commented at one point that they wanted to be clearer in the narration, but ABC censors would not allow it (and apparently Fred’s mother would not allow it either – lol)
There was never a question about them actually showing anything. It wasn’t that kind of show. So you really have to get it through the narration. I think the key line in the narration is this one: “That night Winnie and I promised each other that no matter what, we’d always be together. It was a promise full of PASSION.” The latter line, in my opinion, is the line that confirms it.
Also, as someone else above pointed out, it really is the only ending that makes sense. Winnie was Kevin’s first crush, first kiss, first girlfriend, first breakup. It follows naturally that she would be his first time. Symbolically too, the loss of virginity would signal the effective end of innocence (the end of the “Wonder Years”) and the end of the show. Ordinarily I think Winnie would have waited a while longer, but she was emotional and they were trapped and she “didn’t want it to end”. I think she just let herself go — and Kevin would never have protested. ;)
Sometimes the internet is SO disappointing. Who fucking cares if fictional people had fictional sex? This is only interesting from 2 points of view:
1. Did the actor and actress fuck IRL?
2. Did they fuck IRL while performing the fictional act as fictional characters?
I remember seeing an eposodie where Kevin and Winnie accidently slept together while they were studying . but they just slept it wasn’t sex.