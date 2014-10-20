Did You Catch The ‘Archer’ Reference In Last Night’s ‘The Simpsons’?

In probably the best segment of last night’s “Treehouse of Horror XXV,” the HD Simpsons of today are greeted by the squiggly Simpsons of old, back when Bart used to wonder what “the mind” is. No matter. What is matter? No mind. Anyway, Lisa’s also curious about something: “If there can be two incarnations of the Simpsons, why couldn’t some evil marketing entity produce millions of others?”
Right on cue, we’re treated to what the Simpsons look like in the styles of Adventure Time, South Park, and most impressively, Archer. Welcome to the Danger Zone, Homer (mmm…Danger Calzone). Here’s a closer look:
I didn’t see it so no context, but were they trying to imply Archer is somehow a rip off of the Simpsons? Other than the fact that they are both animated, I’m not seeing it. Then again I haven’t seen the Simpsons in a long time so maybe it has evolved in ways I never would have imagined.
No, they weren’t implying that. It was just a nod to the series.
They also had references to Adventure Time, several anime such as Bleach, Pokémon, Attack on Titan, One Peace and Naruto, and the minions from Despicable Me. Animated features that could in no way be interpreted as being implied to be rip-offs of the Simpsons.
Personally I would have said donut zone, but you have successfully made me want a calzone.
Lost points for not making Santa’s Little Helper an ocelot. Also, Marge as Lana= I have the weirdest boner right now.
+1 on the second part.
What style is the one where they all have glasses? I see:
Anime
Adventure Time
South Park
Archer
???
Lego
Despicable Me
Can anyone help?
I think it was that one where that french dude did the animated opening. Too lazy to look it up.
Triplets of Belleville
There were: Anime; Adventure Time; South Park; Archer; Bob’s Burgers; Lego; Despicable Me. Plus, the claymation ones and the ones at the very end that I couldn’t reference either :(
Are the claymation ones meant to refer to The PJs?
No idea what the one behind the Minions is, unless it’s just Simpson-as-animals.
Ahhhh…
The first one might be Pixar not claymation.
Wasn’t there a Halloween Special where Homer entered the real world and was 3D?
It does sound like John Ratzenberger, a Pixar staple as Homer.
Homer: Marge. Marge. MARGE!!!
Marge: WHAT?
Homer:………D’OH!
Apparently, Lisa has a tattoo on her back and makes money in underground MMA fight clubs?
Anime Marge can get it.
Was this a good gag Other Bart? Yes it was Bart, yes it was.
+1