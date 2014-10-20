Did You Catch The ‘Archer’ Reference In Last Night’s ‘The Simpsons’?

In probably the best segment of last night’s “Treehouse of Horror XXV,” the HD Simpsons of today are greeted by the squiggly Simpsons of old, back when Bart used to wonder what “the mind” is. No matter. What is matter? No mind. Anyway, Lisa’s also curious about something: “If there can be two incarnations of the Simpsons, why couldn’t some evil marketing entity produce millions of others?”

Right on cue, we’re treated to what the Simpsons look like in the styles of Adventure Time, South Park, and most impressively, Archer. Welcome to the Danger Zone, Homer (mmm…Danger Calzone). Here’s a closer look:

