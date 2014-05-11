Did You Catch The ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’ Quote On ‘Game Of Thrones’?

We’ve discussed Game of Thrones‘ fondness for Monty Python and the Holy Grail before, but did you catch the direct quote from the film earlier this season? You probably didn’t, unless you’re well-versed in nerd and Low Valyrian, so…you probably did. From an interview with linguist David Peterson, who created Dothraki and High and Low Valyrian for the HBO series.

HBO: Have you planted any Easter eggs in the show? David Peterson: One of the biggest is from Episode 3 this season. There’s a scene where the Meereenese rider is challenging Daenerys’ champion. He’s shouting and Nathalie Emmanuel [Missandei] is translating – but she’s not translating what he’s saying. He’s actually saying a Low Valyrian translation of the French guy’s insults in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. That was [creator] Dan Weiss’s idea and it was so hilarious that I had to do it. HBO: Have fans caught on? David Peterson: They know that something’s going on. Right after that episode aired, I was getting tweets like, “Is he saying a ‘your momma’ joke?” Close…But no, he’s actually starting out with, “Your mother is a hamster.” (Via)

And your father smelt of elderberries…and Jaime Lannister’s musk.

Via Making Game of Thrones