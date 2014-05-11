Did You Catch The ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’ Quote On ‘Game Of Thrones’?

We’ve discussed Game of Thrones‘ fondness for Monty Python and the Holy Grail before, but did you catch the direct quote from the film earlier this season? You probably didn’t, unless you’re well-versed in nerd and Low Valyrian, so…you probably did. From an interview with linguist David Peterson, who created Dothraki and High and Low Valyrian for the HBO series.
HBO: Have you planted any Easter eggs in the show?
David Peterson: One of the biggest is from Episode 3 this season. There’s a scene where the Meereenese rider is challenging Daenerys’ champion. He’s shouting and Nathalie Emmanuel [Missandei] is translating – but she’s not translating what he’s saying. He’s actually saying a Low Valyrian translation of the French guy’s insults in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. That was [creator] Dan Weiss’s idea and it was so hilarious that I had to do it.
HBO: Have fans caught on?
David Peterson: They know that something’s going on. Right after that episode aired, I was getting tweets like, “Is he saying a ‘your momma’ joke?” Close…But no, he’s actually starting out with, “Your mother is a hamster.” (Via)
And your father smelt of elderberries…and Jaime Lannister’s musk.
How would viewers know? They made up the language. Did they publish a dictionary?
Anyway, it’s too late now, but Tyrion should have slapped Joffrey with a fish.
Obviously for the British fans who know low Valyrian.
“Did you catch,” hahahahaha. There are some nerdy folks ’round here, but I don’t think any of us is quite at the level of being fluent in a made-up language. Not this particular language, anyway.
The closest I caught was when Stannis’ daughter said “ka-niggit” instead of “knight”.
That was the one I got. It was pretty obvious. And funny.
Does anyone speak Valyrian? How the ef would we know what they’re saying?
Hey did you catch that shout-out to Monty Python that was done with a guy shouting from a distance in a language that no one outside of the show understands?
No. No we did not.
If only Meereen had launched a cow at them.
I thought it was just me. If you speak Valyrian to me again I shall taunt you a second time.
They’ve already used most of the castles and towards the end of season one when the showed the Castle ARRGGGHH I had to set the remote down and have a proper giggle. It was fucking hilarious.
Don’t lose sight of the goal. We have Lannisters to kill!