Did You Forget That Vanilla Ice Had His Own Terrible Board Game?

Entertainment Writer
10.08.14

When you have Nas a guest performer with your house band, especially if that band is The Roots, don’t bring out the Vanilla Ice Electronic Rap Game. You’re going to embarrass yourself automatically and then Ice is going to have to beat up his apartment with a baseball bat to make up for it.

Still, the Vanilla Ice game is the prize at the end of this segment featuring a selection of awful board games from over the years. There’s the Sinking Of The Titanic Game, where you can survive the tragic Titanic disaster and explore tropical islands in the frigid North Atlantic, and then there’s the Bigfoot board game (my personal favorite):

Plop that under the Christmas tree and never worry again about having to satisfy your kids. They’ll forget Christmas even exists.

(Via The Tonight Show)

