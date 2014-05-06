Ding Ding Ding! Julia Roberts-Sally Field Celebrity Curse Off: Who Ya Got?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sally Field faced off with Julia Roberts in a Celebrity Curse Off on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and without spoiling too much, Julia Roberts sucks at Celebrity Curse Offs only slightly less than Diane Keaton sucks at beer pong. Julia Roberts also apparently screams, loudly, whenever she hears someone say a curse word — which is far less endearing than you’d assume, even if you’d assume that to be not particularly endearing in the first place.

Overall Sally Field holds her own pretty well for someone who used to portray a nun on TV, however I don’t think we can call a true champion until Betty White gets a turn.