Ding Ding Ding! Julia Roberts-Sally Field Celebrity Curse Off: Who Ya Got?

Sally Field faced off with Julia Roberts in a Celebrity Curse Off on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, and without spoiling too much, Julia Roberts sucks at Celebrity Curse Offs only slightly less than Diane Keaton sucks at beer pong. Julia Roberts also apparently screams, loudly, whenever she hears someone say a curse word — which is far less endearing than you’d assume, even if you’d assume that to be not particularly endearing in the first place.
Overall Sally Field holds her own pretty well for someone who used to portray a nun on TV, however I don’t think we can call a true champion until Betty White gets a turn.
I want to see Samuel L. Jackson vs. R. Lee Ermey, but that 5-second shot clock would have to go.
I always thought that Sally Field was naked under that habit. Either that, or masturbated with a crucifix.
I could listen to Sally Field curse all day
i reaaaaally want to know what that one word was
This was surprisingly delightful.
Unless they actually fight to the death, I’m not interested.
I’m pretty sure Julia Roberts would gouge out Sally Fields’s eyes and suck her brain through the sockets.
Sally Field’s exasperation at Julia Roberts’ stupidity is everything
that and her genuine competitive spirit brightened my day
THE RULES ARE NOT THAT HARD THERE, JULES. HERE WE GOOOOO, ON A HOP, LETS PICK IT UP.