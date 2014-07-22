‘Dirty Game Of Thrones’ Is Where Fans Confess Their Sexiest Secrets

The night is dark and full of terrors, and the Internet is horrifying and full of NOPE. It should surprise no one that there’s enough erotic Game of Thrones fan fiction out there to provide George R.R. Martin with all the text he needs for The Winds of Winter, with titles ranging from “The Mare That Mounts the World,” and “A Song of Lust And Desire.” But those are Cold Fish compared to Dirty Game of Thrones, which collects anonymous confessions about the sexual things fans want to do to Dany, Jaime, and even Hodor. The subhead: “we are slightly sorry grrm.” You should be, Internet. You should be.
People need to go outside more often, and meet people…
So…you don’t want to hear about what I want to do with Ser Pounce?
Amateur.
Seriously, the hilt? This your first time, sweetie?
See, this is what happens when Mormons try to be kinky. Sword hilt…god, amateur!
@thecursor … I’m a Mormon, dude.
Not that you’re wrong, generally.
I apologize. Also, this new revelation about LDS members who sit out side the cliche might mean a trip to Utah.
[www.youtube.com]
Um… the Missandei/Grey Worm one.
I don’t think that guy (or gal) understands some things about Grey Worm’s genitals, or sex in general.
Pretty sure most of these people haven’t had sex, in general.
I’m so happy this exists. *clears schedule*
On that site: “I wanna facefuck Daenerys on the thrown while Jorah cries at the bottom of the steps.”
I was pretty appalled by everything up until that point. But then it’s like they started reading my mind! I need to climb out of the dirty GOT rabbit hole before it’s too late!!
i bet theres a lot more people out there who agree with these peoples. if only they could say so.
also Pedro Pascal for Dr. Strange would break the internet.
“I want to belong to Joffrey…..”
Now we know who’s been sending love letters to Scott Peterson, Joran van der Sloot, and Aaron Hernandez.
Well I guess there are fanfics of Bran, Rickon, and Arya Stark as these people have established that minors are no obstacle.
Nobody else wants to get fisted by Jaime’s gold hand? Pfff
Wow. Rule 34 in full effect.
Nothing imagined by these pervs could ever outdo some of the toe-curling squick actually found in the novels. He writes sex in the manner of how I’d imagine he performs it, with his stupid hat on.
Thank you for that mental image.
He’s sort of the Neck-beard God, isn’t he?
I want Bran to warg into me while I fuck him so he can feel himself having sex with his own body. Wow. But where’s Shaggydog in all this?
Something something about tying up Whitewalkers and teasing their orifices with a dragonglass dildo.