‘Dirty Game Of Thrones’ Is Where Fans Confess Their Sexiest Secrets

The night is dark and full of terrors, and the Internet is horrifying and full of NOPE. It should surprise no one that there’s enough erotic Game of Thrones fan fiction out there to provide George R.R. Martin with all the text he needs for The Winds of Winter, with titles ranging from “The Mare That Mounts the World,” and “A Song of Lust And Desire.” But those are Cold Fish compared to Dirty Game of Thrones, which collects anonymous confessions about the sexual things fans want to do to Dany, Jaime, and even Hodor. The subhead: “we are slightly sorry grrm.” You should be, Internet. You should be.

tumblr_n613hsDQeH1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n413p61MxY1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n46c61GKkT1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n46d73d2sK1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n7xunjwj4C1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n7xumcQOFy1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n3wv2kVA0C1rup5jwo1_500

miss

oberyn sand

brienne

tumblr_muef5tjF9I1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n638abyPTa1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n6rlz9PBMM1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n8sw6hcSfm1rup5jwo1_500

tumblr_n5u82xatet1rup5jwo1_500

Via Dirty Game of Thrones

