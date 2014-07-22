‘Dirty Game Of Thrones’ Is Where Fans Confess Their Sexiest Secrets

The night is dark and full of terrors, and the Internet is horrifying and full of NOPE. It should surprise no one that there’s enough erotic Game of Thrones fan fiction out there to provide George R.R. Martin with all the text he needs for The Winds of Winter, with titles ranging from “The Mare That Mounts the World,” and “A Song of Lust And Desire.” But those are Cold Fish compared to Dirty Game of Thrones, which collects anonymous confessions about the sexual things fans want to do to Dany, Jaime, and even Hodor. The subhead: “we are slightly sorry grrm.” You should be, Internet. You should be.

Via Dirty Game of Thrones