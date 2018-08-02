NETFLIX

The Simpsons and Futurama are two of the funniest shows of all-time (The Simpsons is arguably THE funniest show ever), so Netflix’s Disenchantment, the latest animated series from creator Matt Groening, has a lot to live up to. But Groening is quick to point out the differences between the projects, and why Simpsons fans should expect something different with Disenchantment.

“The Simpsons is a family sitcom, Futurama was a workplace comedy, and Disenchantment is a show about three damaged people in a magical world trying to figure out who they are and where they are going,” Groening told The Hollywood Reporter. “The show takes some dark turns and there is some tragedy. If you’re sensitive, you might tear up at some point.” (He also teased “pretty risque material” and nudity, which is what we all came here to see.)

Groening pointed out that although Disenchantment is a fantasy series, and The Simpsons and Futurama are notorious for their pop culture parodies, don’t expect constant Lord of the Rings spoofs. “We wanted the world of Dreamland [where the show takes place] to resonate and be real,” he explained. “We found the best way to tell an arc was to plot it dramatically and add jokes.” There is one obligatory Game of Thrones reference in the premiere, though, because “wanted to get it out of the way because people are going to be looking for it.” It probably won’t be a throne, er, couch gag.

Disenchantment premieres on Netflix on August 17.

