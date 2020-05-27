Do You Get HBO Max With Your HBO Subscription? What You Should Know

HBO Max has finally launched, and like a lot of people, you might be wondering if your HBO subscription will get you in the door at no extra charge. It’s a valid question, given that cable packages are pricey, with or without premium channels, and paying for HBO Max on top of HBO doesn’t sound appealing. The good news is that HBO Max is serious about standing as a formidable rival to Netflix and Disney. Not only will the service offer 10,000+ movie and TV titles (both on the library catalog and original content sides), but it’s shaping up to be competitive, price-wise. We’ll try and clear up some confusion here.

The Cost Of HBO Max If It’s Not Part Of Your Existing HBO Package:

If you’re coming to HBO Max dry — that is, if you aren’t one of the fortunate viewers who will be rolled into membership with an existing HBO subscription elsewhere or as an HBO Now subscriber — then HBO Max’s standard price will run $14.99 per month. That’s a higher price than Netflix’s standard plan ($12.99) and lower than its premium plan ($15.99). HBO Max also runs the same baseline price as HBO Now, although a special introductory deal was once available to lock people into a 12-month HBO Max rate at $11.99 per month.

Naturally, anyone who can avoid being charged separately for HBO Max will want to do so. We’re all thrifty! So it only makes sense to look for ways to save money. First, let’s recap the other ways that you might already watch HBO: mainly, the other two HBO streaming services (HBO Go and HBO Now) already offered.

What Is HBO Max Vs. HBO Go And HBO Now?

– HBO Max is the newcomer streaming platform from WarnerMedia. The service will feature 10,000+ hours of premium content, which includes HBO’s entire library, HBO Max Originals, tons of Warner Bros. movies and TV shows, and much more.

– HBO Go is the on-demand streaming service that HBO cable viewers already receive as part of their subscription. The service includes HBO’s original content and rotating monthly selections, and access is tied directly into your specific cable TV package.

– HBO Now is a standalone, on-demand streaming offering for people who don’t hold a cable or satellite package but still want to subscribe to HBO and watch on a smart TV, laptop, tablet, phone or other compatible devices. The current price for this service is $14.99 per month, and many current HBO Now subscribers will automatically receive HBO Max access without any added cost.

So If You’ve Got HBO, Do You Get The HBO Max Upgrade For Free?

Maybe. The current guidelines aren’t clear cut, and they’re very much in flux. Here’s where the issue stands as of now: