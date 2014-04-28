‘Do They Put Your Turds In The Cloud?’ The 10 Best Lines From ‘Veep’

After three superb episodes this season, last night’s episode of Veep, “Clovis,” fell somewhere into the 8/10 range, which is to say: A weaker episode of Veep is better than any other comedy around. With Vice President Meyer headed to Silicon Valley, there was a certain synergy with HBO’s new Silicon Valley, which came before it, and in the CEO of Clovis, Veep unearthed the perfect character for that series: A tone-deaf narcissistic cyberbrat with little social awareness. It was a nice send-up of the tech culture, with which Armando Iannucci could barely contain his hostility. Apparently, there are worse people in the Veep universe than politicians and Jonah, and it was the Vice President who actually came out of the episode in the most sympathetic light.
Meanwhile, Veep continues to pile on poor Jonah, who had his dreams come true in the form of a buyout offer from Clovis, only to have it pulled when Dan pulled a fast one on him, although it was Dan who had really been played, by Ben. In either respect, Jonah has sunk somehow even further. He and Larry/Gary/Terry should get together and bond over the fact that they’re the only two series regulars on television who never get a reprieve from humiliation, but at least Jonah deserves it. Poor bastard.
Here were the ten best lines from the episode.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5. 6.
7.
8. 9. 10.
It wasn’t a quote, but Jonah dropping the phone in sheer terror when Dan put Ben on the line was easily the highlight.
For a show that’s always been scathing, it’s amazing that they’ve found room this season to become even more scathing.
Audibly laughed out loud when Meeting Meyer came on the drop down screen.
“It’s Craaaayyyyyyyygggggggg!”
I’m about to start feeling sorry for Jonah.
Mmmmm Amy.
Seriously, did Anna Chlumsky just have a baby or something? She is….curvy…this season.
And by “curvy” I mean her boobs are huge.
My Head Hurts:
from imdb: Gave birth to her 1st child at age 32, a daughter Penelope Joan So on July 11, 2013. Child’s father is her husband, Shaun So.
When are we going to start getting these for Silicon Valley? There’s at least 10 for every episode of just what Peter Gregory says (RIP).
Yeah, that show’s hitting a nice stride.
I just started watching the second season, so it’s nice to see that it is a show that is consistently funny. Also, for those who are wondering, spoilers don’t scare me. I thrive off of spoilers.
Is it cause I’m high or was lance Armstrong’s signature getting chemically bleached clever way of calling him an Asshole!?
Both.
Am I the only one loving Kent more and more with every episode?