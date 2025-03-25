That European-set series has finished filming, but viewers could use more specifics on the “when.”

NCIS: Origins debuted last October to further spin off the JAG spinoff franchise. That prequel series explored early days for emotional enigma Leroy Jethro Gibbs in investigating Naval-associated crimes. The Austin Stowell-starring show was renewed for a second season, and procedural junkies can now look forward to watching the love story of Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David further evolve in the next spin off coming to Paramount Plus.

Does NCIS: Tony & Ziva Have A Premiere Date Yet?

Nope. However, CBS Studios will push out this show sometime in 2025, and there’s a good chance that the news could surface on star Michael Weatherly’s Instagram account. And as with his clarification that filming had finished, he might even make the announcement via a bubble bath, which is totally something that DiNozzo might also do.

Whatever the case, we will eventually see the unlikely romantic duo re-team while both (finally) being present for their daughter, Tali, portrayed by Isla Gie. Cote de Pablo has also been upfront about his this season will dig into the uncomfortable issue of “trust,” which is certainly a concept that has been lacking when one party fakes their death. For a good cause? Yes, but still.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva will eventually stream on Paramount Plus.