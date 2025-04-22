For five full years now, Netflix’s Outer Banks has delivered the onscreen version of a beach read for mystery-thriller lovers, and the streaming service recently announced that a fifth and final season would wrap up the warring tales of Pogues and Kooks. In the process, perhaps John B. and friends will finally score a treasure worth something.

That would not probably be the “Blue Crown.” As viewers realize, that relic got handed over in the most recent season finale with more important objectives ahead. Those would be the duty of avenging JJ’s death at the hands of mass-murdering Groff, and the importance of finding a real home for the Pogues as a group. And don’t get me started on Sarah and John B. being on the verge of parenthood, which is a reminder that no matter how much treasure talk and intrigue happens in this series, those soap operatic touches will always return. So perhaps you are wondering we’ll find out more about how this couple will prepare for diapers and such while possibly chasing after Groff in Europe.