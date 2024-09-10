The soapy mystery-thriller series will return for a fourth season — a vaunted status for any streaming series to achieve, so let’s talk about what John B. devotees can expect from the central group’s next gamble, which involves a reverse time jump:

Netflix has been known to cancel fan-favorite shows after the three season mark, when a show tends to grow more expensive and just when the getting is not merely good but irresistible. Now I’ll never know what terror that Zombie Olyphant would have wreaked upon, say, a snotty real estate agent portrayed by Joel McHale. Fortunately, the streaming service recognized the game it had in Outer Banks, so that the aftermath of finding the gold deserved more reflection while shining light on additional perilous adventures for the Pogues.

Plot

First, the Pogues will be attempting to be regular young people with regular lives, albeit in a gorgeous setting. They even crafted their own commercial for a new “island essentials” business, the Kildare County Surf Shop:

The good times won’t last, however. Outer Banks will travel back in time after the their season ended with an 18-month leap into the future that came with an eye toward Blackbeard’s treasure. The fourth season will follow the El Dorado gold discovery and subsequent attempts for the group to live “a ‘normal life'” running a tour-based business at their “new safe haven,” which they are calling “Poguelandia 2.0.” That peace doesn’t last long, according to the season’s description:

[A]fter some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?

Naturally, new forces will be maneuvering around them. Those include a face familiar to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live viewers. Pollyanna McIntosh will portray “Dalia, a revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face-to-face with the Pogues.” Those who viscerally recall the trash-compactor episode of The Walking Dead might sense an ominous cloud forming, so watch out, Pogues.

Cast

Prepare to see another John B.-centric season starring Chase Stokes. He will be joined by Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Pollyanna McIntosh (Dalia), Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff), Cullen Moss (Shoupe), and Mia Challis (Ruthie).