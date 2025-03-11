Does ‘Silo’ Season 3 Have A Release Date On Apple TV+ Yet?

The most recent season ended in January, and filming has already been going fast and furious on a followup, so that naturally leads to questions on when more underground secrets will surface.

In case this wasn’t already evident, Apple TV+ has achieved King of Sci-Fi Streaming Shows status. From revisionist space-history tales like For All Mankind to the ever evolving nuclear lizard in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to so many other shows, there’s no comparison at present. Silo has kept that streak going strong, and after the second season pairing of Rebecca Ferguson (as no-nonsense Juliette) and Steve Zahn (as the endearing Solo), the show will for continue for a third and fourth season to complete Hugh Howey’s series of books that began with the Wool omnibus.

Does Silo Season 3 Have A Release Date On Apple TV+?

Not yet. Hang tight though, because late 2025 or early 2026 does, however unlikely it seems, feel possible. The third season was already in the thick of filming back in January (as Showrunner Graham Yost told The Wrap), and they’re planning on shooting the fourth season shortly after because “there’s no hiatus.” Really:

“All of season 2 was written before we had finished filming season 1. We had finished writing season 3 pretty much before the strike was called, and that’s while we were filming season 2. And we’ve written all of season 4. So, because we have to plan, there’s no hiatus. We’re shutting down for three months of pre-production for season 4, and then we’re going to roll right in.”

As viewers know, Silo‘s second season finale provided a first glimpse of characters who lived in “normal” civilization hundreds of years prior. Those mystery characters also hail from the second novel, Shift, which the second season already adapted, but Graham Yost apparently recognized that the second season would have been too confusing to go back to pre-silo times in addition to already splitting the second season’s stories in between two silos. In other words, the second book is massive, so it made sense to rearrange the narrative a bit. Hence the total of four seasons to adapt three books. Don’t worry, though, the third season will not drop Juliette. Rebecca Ferguson is always essential, you know?

Speaking of Ferguson, she was pumped when the multi-season renewal came down in this Apple TV+ statement:

“I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show. Alongside our parters at Apple, Graham, and the entire cast and crew, I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”

The first two seasons of Silo are streaming on Apple TV+.