Fortunately, those fears were unfounded because Showrunner Graham Yost (Justified, Slow Horses) clearly lived and breathed Howey’s creations while painstakingly building an extreme underground world. In the first season, the show introduced Rebecca Ferguson ‘s Juliette, a brilliant, autistic, and no-nonsense mechanic essential to humanity’s survival as they know it. To oversimplify what followed, Juliette was exiled during the most recent season finale with a cliffhanger ending unveiling more silos. Let’s sum up what has been revealed thus far about her next moves.

Hugh Howey’s Silo saga unfurls through three expansive novels that grow progressively more ominous as the author reveals this world’s mysterious living arrangements. The narrative is complicated, and the story’s structure could have proved unwieldy to film, and although Apple TV+’s upcoming Neuromancer will soon take on the supposedly “unfilmable” challenge under the highest expectations, I previously feared the same for Silo.

Plot

To kick things off on a fun note, Apple TV+ posted a video of Ferguson acknowledging that she and the writers are very aware of those Silo fan theories. She addresses several here, including the “Common’s Leather Jacket” situation: “Dude, I don’t know, I’ve asked the same question.”

On more concrete notes, viewers will recall that the first season saw Juliette recruited as her silo’s mayor, and it wasn’t long before Bernard (Tim Robbins) and Sims (Common) put a target on her back. Bernard, of course, wanted that power, and Juliette’s curiosity and tendency to dig too deep into the silo’s mysterious history (including a murder case) didn’t help matters. Once forced outside, Juliette not only refused to ritualistically “clean” (the show did issue a recent teaser with a message from the Order: “In the case of failed cleaning, prepare for war”) but disappeared over the hillside. And we began to see how Bernard was losing his sh*t while Juliette began to seek new shelter.

A new trailer confirms that Bernard will, in fact, learn that silo occupants are figuring out that Juliette is still alive despite his attempts to brainwash everybody. Additionally, Yost recently told Entertainment Weekly that Juliette survived due to Martha Walker (Harriet Walter)’s improvements on the cleaning suit, and the season premiere will see Juliette pulling out the “engineering” stops “to stay alive.” Along the way, the episode will show us past efforts of those that went outside to stay alive, which will lead Juliette to “follow the trail of bodies that will lead her into a dead silo.”

Back at home, more trouble will be brewing, according to Yost:

“There’s the beginnings of a call for rebellion, because Juliette went over the hill, so maybe it’s safe outside. And yet what we saw over in the other silo is what can happen if the rebellion goes wrong and all the people died, so that’s the basic tension of the season.”

A new preview clip reveals that Juliette’s apparent survival (from an inside-the-silo POV) is causing an uprising that might drive Barnard nuts. Good.