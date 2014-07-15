Does ‘The Leftovers’ Theme Song Sound Like ‘Inspector Gadget’s?

The debate over whether The Leftovers is a great show or a terrible one is bound to rip many otherwise sane comment sections apart, but there’s one thing we can all agree on: the opening credits are AWFUL. Indulgent, overly dramatic, uncomfortably sexual — after three episodes, they’ve already entered “skip past immediately” territory, joining Homeland, Masters of Sex, and even Boardwalk Empire.

But then I saw a few people on Twitter point out how the song sounds like an overly bombastic version of the Inspector Gadget theme, which is a stone-cold classic. So I decided to give it another shot.

The Leftovers

Inspector Gadget

I want to hear it…and do, albeit buried underneath layers of maudlin! TWIST: if you pay close enough attention to Lost‘s opening credits, you can make out the Muppet Babies theme.