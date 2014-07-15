Does ‘The Leftovers’ Theme Song Sound Like ‘Inspector Gadget’s?

The debate over whether The Leftovers is a great show or a terrible one is bound to rip many otherwise sane comment sections apart, but there’s one thing we can all agree on: the opening credits are AWFUL. Indulgent, overly dramatic, uncomfortably sexual — after three episodes, they’ve already entered “skip past immediately” territory, joining Homeland, Masters of Sex, and even Boardwalk Empire.
But then I saw a few people on Twitter point out how the song sounds like an overly bombastic version of the Inspector Gadget theme, which is a stone-cold classic. So I decided to give it another shot.
The Leftovers
Inspector Gadget
I want to hear it…and do, albeit buried underneath layers of maudlin! TWIST: if you pay close enough attention to Lost‘s opening credits, you can make out the Muppet Babies theme.
Nope, I don’t hear it.
Not even a tiny, little bit.
Nope, and I’m pretty good at picking up when someone is ripping something else off.
I personally despise the opening credits and theme song to orange is the new black…
THANK YOU! God damn have I never hated an opening as much as this show. I want to punch the girl singing every time, especially at the very end.
Agreed, that song drives me nuts.
God I hate that awful Joan Osborne-esque shitstorm of a song.
Yep Orange is the New Black theme song and House of Cards too because it’s so goddamn long and pointless. Faaaaaaaaast skip. I like the art style of the Leftovers intro.
This is LITERALLY the dumbest fucking thing I have ever clicked on during my visits to uproxx. Be shamed. Christ.
The Leftovers intro also doesn’t make sense since the whole point of the ‘departure’ is that it isn’t recognizably the Rapture. So they decide to start the show with specific Rapture imagery?
To answer your headline, no. It doesn’t. At all.
Like the show. But what the hell are you talking about? did you eat your meth pancakes this morning?
nope
Stupid clickbait, fuck off Uproxx.
NO
Not even when you tried to make me hear it by comparing it. Thanks for the wasted minutes and terrible clickbait. Just use “NAKID GURLS! CLICK HERE!@” next time to get your click fix.
I think that person on Twitter may have been trolling, or high, had something seriously wrong with his television that caused it to quietly play the audio of an Inspector Gadget rerun while playing the video of The Leftovers, or trolling while high and watching a malfunctioning TV.
Anyway, I agree that this show’s title sequence is bad, but I like those other three you mentioned. I liked Boardwalk’s and Masters’s from the first time I heard them, and I didn’t like Homeland’s at first, but its idiosyncrasies slowly grew on me somehow. I don’t think this one will be doing the same, unfortunately.
Not even REMOTELY. Jesus fucking christ, Uproxx.
This is the epitome of clickbait. Fuck you, Uproxx
Also, did you just insult Boardwalk’s theme song? Double fuck you.
Suck a cock Kurp.
[www.youtube.com]
dammit [www.youtube.com]
They sound nothing alike and fuck you for this clickbait bullshit.