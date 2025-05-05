Does ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Have A Release Date Yet?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey. The season will also bring back crowd favorite Neve Campbell for every fourth season episode as Mickey’s first ex, Maggie. Other support (and Mickey’s gonna need it) will come from Becki Newton (as Lorna), Jazz Raycole (as Izzy), and Angus Sampson (as Cisco) while Mickey attempts to overcome Constance Zimmer’s Dana Berg, a rule-bending prosecutor who is bad news for any defendant, let alone for a case of this caliber. The main question, however, is when this will happen.

Mickey Haller has really done it now. Or rather, he hasn’t done it (the crime in question), but somebody has framed him, and The Lincoln Lawyer‘s fourth season will see him defend himself against murder charges.

Does The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Have A Release Date?

Not yet. Netflix is formally sticking with the “still under wraps” on a precise release date, but since this show generally returns in a little over a year between seasons (with the last one arriving in October 2024), late 2025 is possible.

Author Michael Connelly’s maverick lawyer is currently grinding away on production after that cliffhanger, and the Netflix series will adapt Connelly’s sixth book in the series, The Law of Innocence, which will pick up after Mickey found himself on the other side of the law due to a body in the trunk of his famed vehicle of choice.

Since a release date is still up in the air, at least we know one thing, which is that Mickey is screwed. He will be stuck behind bars on $5 million bail, and Dana Berg is known as “Death Row Dana” for a reason. She does, however, have a history with Maggie, so perhaps that will help Mickey’s team assist him from afar, and ideally, Netflix will start hinting at a release window soon.