(SPOILERS for Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer will be found below.)
Netflix does not stand still for long. The powerhouse streamer has a slew of series coming in November, so it would be tempting to set aside what has dropped in October and be happily distracted until news about, say, The Lincoln Lawyer starts making blaring headlines. However, the addictive legal drama’s third season dropped a gut-punching cliffhanger, so renewal curiosity might be hitting harder than usual for the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series.
Do cliffhangers guarantee renewals? Nope. Netflix previously cancelled a charmingly beloved series after a third-season cliffhanger, so it does happen. That situation, involving Santa Clarita Diet, means that now we will never know Zombie Olyphant, which was sad enough, but I do believe that fans would rage if they didn’t know what happened to Mickey Haller after a cop found a dead body in his trunk. That’s an entirely different breed of cliffhanger, and viewers will want to know whether their dude will be successfully framed for murder with no more lawyering in his future. Yikes.
Is The Lincoln Lawyer Renewed For Season 4 On Netflix?
Not yet. However, these are still early days, and surely, Netflix has endured enough angry social media threads after cancellations (Dead Boy Detectives, Warrior Nun, and so on) to realized that not renewing a juggernaut like The Lincoln Lawyer could be disastrous for subscription numbers. The series consistently sits in their Top 10 TV list for weeks with every successive season, so there is little doubt that Mickey Haller’s story will resume on Netflix.
In the meantime, it’s worth noting that this season of The Lincoln Lawyer was based upon Michael Connelly’s The Gods Of Guilt, and the next book in the series (we will withhold the title because even that could be considered a spoiler, but you can read the book synopsis at Connelly’s website) likely holds answers to what would come in a fourth season. Still, we’ll keep our fingers crossed on positive renewal news arriving sooner rather than later.