(SPOILERS for Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer will be found below.)

Netflix does not stand still for long. The powerhouse streamer has a slew of series coming in November, so it would be tempting to set aside what has dropped in October and be happily distracted until news about, say, The Lincoln Lawyer starts making blaring headlines. However, the addictive legal drama’s third season dropped a gut-punching cliffhanger, so renewal curiosity might be hitting harder than usual for the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series.

Do cliffhangers guarantee renewals? Nope. Netflix previously cancelled a charmingly beloved series after a third-season cliffhanger, so it does happen. That situation, involving Santa Clarita Diet, means that now we will never know Zombie Olyphant, which was sad enough, but I do believe that fans would rage if they didn’t know what happened to Mickey Haller after a cop found a dead body in his trunk. That’s an entirely different breed of cliffhanger, and viewers will want to know whether their dude will be successfully framed for murder with no more lawyering in his future. Yikes.