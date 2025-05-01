Does ‘The Pitt’ Have A Season 2 Release Date Yet?

Max knew it had a good thing going after getting Noah Wyle and a stethoscope back together again. The Pitt‘s audience grew week by week until Dr. Robby ended his 15-hour shift in surprisingly calm spirits, given what Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s crew endured together. Many of them will return for another shift set for a Fourth of July weekend, which is sure to bring plenty of firecracker-fueled drama with tensions running high.

The show’s 24-style real-time framing will continue, and here’s some even better news: this series will not get bogged down by a multi-year wait (the absence of dragons sure helps there) between seasons. And in the words of series creator R. Scott Gemmill within a TV Line interview, the trauma unit’s staff will be back onscreen after about 9-10 months have passed for them, too, which brings us to a necessary question.