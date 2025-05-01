Max knew it had a good thing going after getting Noah Wyle and a stethoscope back together again. The Pitt‘s audience grew week by week until Dr. Robby ended his 15-hour shift in surprisingly calm spirits, given what Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s crew endured together. Many of them will return for another shift set for a Fourth of July weekend, which is sure to bring plenty of firecracker-fueled drama with tensions running high.
The show’s 24-style real-time framing will continue, and here’s some even better news: this series will not get bogged down by a multi-year wait (the absence of dragons sure helps there) between seasons. And in the words of series creator R. Scott Gemmill within a TV Line interview, the trauma unit’s staff will be back onscreen after about 9-10 months have passed for them, too, which brings us to a necessary question.
Does The Pitt Have A Season 2 Release Date Yet?
Sort of. Look for the medical drama to return in January 2026 with a specific date TBA.
HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys has revealed that bringing back the show “a year later” will be possible, paradoxically, because “[t]his model of more episodes cuts down on the gap between seasons.” He added, “What I love about something like The Pitt is, I can get 15 episodes in a year. That’s a really great addition to what we’re already doing on the platform. And I’d like to do more shows in this model.” Please.
Noah Wyle has further revealed to Variety that the next season revisits Dr. Robby when he is “no longer is able to pretend to himself that he doesn’t need help.” Oh boy, should be a doozy.