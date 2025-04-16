Which ‘The Pitt’ Characters Will Return For Season 2?

There’s a lot to be excited about with the future of Max. Admittedly, the next House of the Dragon season has some inertia to overcome, and we still don’t know if more of The Penguin will happen. Yet the impending arrival of It: Welcome To Derry consistently perks up people’s ears, and both The White Lotus and Industry have been growing in popularity, season over season.

Then there’s The Pitt, which put Noah Wyle back in stethoscope action for a true word-of-mouth series. By season’s end, a true juggernaut had been born, and yep, there’s definitely a second season in the works. That second shift, which will also start at 7:00 am and end at 10:00 pm, will take place (as revealed by the show’s creatives to Deadline) on a Fourth of July holiday weekend, and series creator R. Scott Gemmill further told TV Line that the story will pick up 9 or 10 months later, which “gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim, and catch up with everyone.”

So, which characters will the show catch up with? Gemmill and Wyle spoke with TV Line about that, too. Not every character came up in conversation, but a few of them did. New faces will surely join the ensemble, and obviously, Noah Wyle will be back as Dr. Robby while it sounds like his troubled mentee’s journey will provide some time-framing:

As Gemmill divulged to TV Line of Dr. Langdon ^^^ (Patrick Ball, who might be Matt Bomer’s secret twin), “I think we will pick up on Langdon’s first day back at work.” That would follow Langdon spending time in a substance abuse treatment program, and Wyle added, “Patrick is a brilliant actor, and we love Langdon, and there’s a lot more to mine in that relationship. So having him come back and be part of the hospital would necessitate bringing him through some sort of treatment program to allow him to come back.”

Likewise, Gemmill supposes that Dr. Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell) and Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) might be “The Odd Couple” as roommates, so they will be part of the show’s future (although we probably will not see them at home), but what of Dana (Katherine LaNasa)?

Noah Wyle sounded unsure on whether Dana, who he added is “an important part” of the series, would choose to come back after the incident that led to the shiner, which is unfortunately more common in the healthcare field than many would like to admit. Gemmill sounded slightly more confident that the months-long gap between shifts would allow Dana the perspective to return: