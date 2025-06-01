Earlier this year, Chris Pratt began filming The Terminal List‘s second season nearly three years after the Prime Video/Amazon show debuted. That’s a hell of a wait, sure. However, the psychological thriller series, which is based upon ex-Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s novel, will spin off with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf that will arrive much sooner. Pratt’s James Reece will appear in both series, although Dark Wolf will mainly focus upon the origin story of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards and will go off-book to “delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative.”
However, the Ben Edwards-focused story is no mere placeholder for multiple reasons. Those include how Dark Wolf will introduce characters who will appear in The Terminal List‘s second season, so the logistics of this prequel series’ arrival will be of interest to all franchise viewers.
When Is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Coming Out?
August 27. On that date, three episodes will drop, and weekly episodes will follow until September 24. Amazon has also provided a synopsis:
Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows “Ben Edwards” (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as “James Reece.”
Pratt has promised that the franchise’s decision to “seed” characters for The Terminal List‘s ongoing story will lead to results that are “going to be out of this world, dude. I’m really f*cking pumped.”
The first season of The Terminal List is streaming on Prime Video/Amazon.