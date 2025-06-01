Earlier this year, Chris Pratt began filming The Terminal List‘s second season nearly three years after the Prime Video/Amazon show debuted. That’s a hell of a wait, sure. However, the psychological thriller series, which is based upon ex-Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s novel, will spin off with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf that will arrive much sooner. Pratt’s James Reece will appear in both series, although Dark Wolf will mainly focus upon the origin story of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards and will go off-book to “delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative.”

However, the Ben Edwards-focused story is no mere placeholder for multiple reasons. Those include how Dark Wolf will introduce characters who will appear in The Terminal List‘s second season, so the logistics of this prequel series’ arrival will be of interest to all franchise viewers.