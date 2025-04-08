Nearly three years have passed since The Terminal List helped launch a wave espionage-fueled conspiracy thriller series that have taken over streaming, but move over, Peter Sutherland of The Night Agent. He’s alright, but Pratt’s James Reece is known to fight in his underwear while never taking his eye off the vengeance prize. Pratt has also already filmed the Dark Wolf prequel that stars Taylor Kitsch (as CIA operative Ben Edwards), so let’s roll into what’s in the works for The Terminal List‘s second season.

Good news recently arrived for those who have been wondering why The Terminal List‘s second season has been taking so long. Chris Pratt will not return in Avengers: Doomsday as Star-Lord, and he also appears to have taken a breather from voicing animated films and making retro-futuristic movies for Netflix. That is to say, Pratt is back in action for the PTSD-drenched Prime Video/Amazon series that adapts novels by ex-Navy SEAL Jack Carr.

Plot

The Terminal List will adapt Jack Carr’s True Believer book, which heads into globe-trotting mode, and in early April, Pratt gushed to Collider about how the second season is not skimping on location. “I just got back from Africa. We’ve already started filming. It’s going to be un-f*cking-real, dude. I’m telling you,” The Tomorrow War actor declared. “The footage we’ve gotten already, we’ve set the bar so high for ourselves. We’re taking it out of the darkness of, like, the psychological thriller with an unreliable narrator and moving it into the world of true global spycraft.”

The True Believer novel picks up with Reece taking refuge in South Africa’s nation of Mozambique. He has been labelled a domestic terrorist by the CIA, but they extend a The Godfather-type offer to him, and he then goes on the hunt for an Iraqi ex-commando coordinating terrorist attacks. This season will feature multiple characters (as we discuss in the casting section below) who will debut (likely this year) in Dark Wolf, as Pratt further revealed:

“It seeds a lot of the characters that appear in the second book. So, the Mo Farooq character, the Raife Hastings character, all the characters from the book – we’ll get to know them through that series. So by the time they come into this, it’s going to be out of this world, dude. I’m really f*cking pumped. It’s going to be so good.”

A truncated description of Carr’s relevant novel stays pretty spoiler-free on what shall come on The Terminal List:

When a bomb goes off during a holiday fair in London, the body count is horrific and the nation’s market goes into a tailspin. This, it turns out, is just the beginning of a series of coordinated and murderous attacks against the whole of the Western world. As the scope of the mayhem grows ever wider, pulling in country after country, the United States goes on the offensive. Who is pulling the strings? What is their motive? And most important of all, how can the attacks be stopped before bloodshed and economic free fall bring America and her allies to their knees?

Additionally, Pratt previously promised that “more military authenticity and heart-pounding action” is on the way because “You spoke. We listened.”

Cast

As Pratt (who is obviously returning as James Reece) has spilled (above), Dark Wolf actors Tom Hopper (as Raife Hastings) and Dar Salim (as Mo Farooq) are onboard for this season of The Terminal List.