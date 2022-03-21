In case you forgot that Atlanta is one of the best shows on TV, here’s a reminder: Atlanta is one of the best shows on TV. But don’t take my word for it. Here’s creator and star Donald Glover in a now-deleted tweet from November 2020: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

At the Atlanta season three (“our maximum season,” according to director Hiro Murai) premiere in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, Glover was asked whether he still stands by his “best show since The Sopranos” claim (sorry, Community). “I talk my sh*t on the internet,” he told Variety. “I said Sopranos and sh*t. I’m not backing down from that sh*t. I’m holding my nuts out on that sh*t. I just want [audiences] to know this sh*t is good. It’s high quality sh*t. I hope you can have cursing [in your story].”

I’m happy that Atlanta is back soon, but also suddenly sad that we’ll never see James Gandolfini in an episode. Imagine the looks he and Bryan Tyree Henry would give each other.

Atlanta returns this Thursday, March 24, after a four-year break with two episodes that prove “Atlanta is still very much comfortable in subverting your expectations,” as we wrote in our glowing review.