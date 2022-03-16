Atlanta (finally!) comes back after a nearly four-year break next week, which means you still have time to re-watch Donald Glover’s other brilliant show, Community, for the 13th time. But if you don’t have the time or energy to make it through the gas leak season, how about watching the best Troy Barnes episodes instead? A few suggestions: there’s “Mixology Certification,” where the Greendale study group celebrates “the month and day of which coincide numerically with your expulsion from a uterus,” and “Remedial Chaos Theory,” arguably the best episode of Community period, and of course, “Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking,” in which Troy meets his hero, LeVar Burton.

In a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, the Star Trek and Reading Rainbow legend was asked whether he had any fun stories from his time on the Community set.

“I need to say here just how impressed I was with the level of commitment Donald Glover brought to those moments between Troy and LeVar. For instance, I wasn’t present for the bathroom scene where he sings RR and delivers the line, ‘Set phasers to stun!’, but when I saw the finished episode I was floored. Arguably one of the best lines in TV history.”

Not to correct Burton, but that’s exactly what I’m going to do: the line is “set phasers to love me.” He was probably thinking of the Taking Back Sunday song, as one does.

You can watch the clip below.