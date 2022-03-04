Things Get A Bit Intense In The ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Trailer

The long wait is almost over: FX has released the trailer for the third (but not final) season of Atlanta. You can watch it above.

The new season takes place almost entirely overseas, where Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) is joined by Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) “in the midst of a successful European tour,” according to the plot description. The foursome “navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.” (The cast also faced racial profiling while filming, which they laughed off.)

“You’re not worried about, y’know, what the streets think?” Earn asks Paper Boi while he’s getting fitted for a custom outfit. “The streets?!” he replies as the trailer cuts to a different scene where a random woman steals the hat off his head. Later, Darius suggests to Earn that they should get going because things are “getting a bit… intense.”

The last new episode of Atlanta was in May 2018 (!), but the cast “always stayed in touch,” Tyree Henry told James Corden. “Like nonstop, we check in on one another. But to finally be back together, and to be back in the shoes of these characters, it just completely — it’s like a weird Twilight Zone episode, because you’re like like, ‘Do I still remember what Alfred went through?’ You’re just finding it out together.”

Atlanta returns on March 24.