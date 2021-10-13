Dopesick: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Michael Keaton (who is still the greatest Batman in history, so don’t mess with him in any role) finally comes to TV beyond cameo mode. Here, he takes on Big Pharma as a physician whose patients are dying off amid an opioid epidemic, and Rosario Dawson portrays one of the heroes who want to take the makers of Oxycontin down. The title of the source material (Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the book by Beth Macy) tells you a lot, but this trailer promises an intense ride, and the cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg and Kaitlyn Dever, who’s all over TV now and making Justified‘s Loretta proud here.

Just Beyond: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This horror-comedy anthology bases itself on R.L. Stine’s BOOM! Studios comic book series of the same name. Expect plenty of supernatural journeys (with a personally affecting touch) through alternate dimensions with witches, aliens, and ghosts onboard.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00pm) — Season 7 sees the Legends stranded in 1920s Texas after they defeated the alien intrusion. Astra attempts to fix circumstances with her powers.

Batwoman (CW, 9:00pm) — Season 3 arrives with Batwoman fending off Gotham’s threats while Batwing assists, and Luke can’t get used to his suit.

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — This reimagining adopts a different perspective (from the Fred Savage-starring original show) with the focus on an African-American family and their home base in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates the usual tween ordeals and also the experience of being part of a Southern Black family. This week, “Take Your Son to Work Day” means that Dean goes to work both Bill and Lillian with very different results.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FXX, 10:00pm) — The White House receives an unexpected visitor, who’s got a horrific plan in mind.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:00pm) — Awkwafina’s semi-autobiographical series is deep into its second season, in which she gazes into the future with starry eyes. This week, Nora’s adjusting to New Mexico when she receives a letter from home that makes her question everything.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener, Victoria Beckham, Holly Humberstone

In case you missed these streaming picks from last Wednesday:

Bad Sport: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Sports and crime intersect in this show, which dives into personal accounts from athletes, coaches, and law enforcement. Expect to see the 2002 figure skating scandal (out of Salt Lake City), a weed-smuggling scandal surrounding an Indycar driver, a horse hitman committing insurance fraud, a basketball point-shaving scheme, and more bad boys who fell from grace.

Among The Stars: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This show takes space fans behind the a vital NASA mission of fixing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), a tool that hopes to reveal the universe’s origins, although the job comes with a $2 billion price tag.