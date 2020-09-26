Drew Barrymore has been reuniting with onscreen partners lately, but this is next level: On her new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress brought on a very special guest: her ex-husband Tom Green. The actress and comic — who had his own incredibly bizarre show from the mid-’90s to the early aughts, which eventually ran on MTV — were briefly married in 2001, formally divorcing the next year. The two decided to reconnect live on air, and it proved to be a warm and bittersweet reunion.

“I have always been attracted to visionaries, comedians and people who make me laugh,” Barrymore said when introduced her ex. “I was so attracted to our next guest I even married him!”

The two didn’t reunite over webcam, as is the style of the time. It was an in-person reunion, the two sitting several feet apart, Green armed with his new dog. The two admitted they hadn’t spoken or even seen each other in 15 years. But there was no animosity between them, just kind words.

“I’ve had two nights of great sleep in my life before my daughters were born. I don’t know why but sleep has been a weird thing for me,” Barrymore recalled. “I remember this night just being so content. I was at your parents’ lake house, and I remember hearing all their voices upstairs. I was by myself and going to sleep and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what safety and contentedness feels like before you’re going to sleep.’ I love your parents, and I really love you and I celebrate you.”

Barrymore reflected on how much time had passed. “When you say it’s 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye and sometimes you’re like, Oh my God, we’ve lived so much in these last 20 years,” she told Green. “You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life and it’s just really nice to come together and check-in and talk about it,” Barrymore said. “I think the world of you. I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”

Green became a major celebrity in the early aughts, not only from his galvanizing TV show but from appearances in films like Road Trip, Stealing Harvard, and Freddy Got Fingered, which he wrote and directed. Barrymore and Green appeared onscreen together in 2001’s Charlie’s Angels, with him playing her character’s goofy boyfriend.

You can watch Green’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show above.

(Via People)