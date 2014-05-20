Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Face Doesn’t Know What To Do When Confronted With Realities Of Marijuana Use

Former Patriots linebacker Shawn Stuckey appeared on Fox News this morning to discuss NFL’s renegotiated drug policy with Elisabeth Hasselbeck — which allows for a higher threshold for marijuana in the bloodstream and would reduce punishments for player violations. Because, let’s face it: By now almost everyone knows that marijuana is not the boogeyman it’s long-since been made out to be, and it’s only a matter of time before marijuana is legalized.
So when Stuckey made this extremely valid point of changing public sentiment, Hasselbeck was naturally all: “But won’t somebody THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!” To which Stuckey responded the following, eliciting the above reaction where Hasselbeck’s stupid face twists itself into the shape of labia and she promptly shuts down the interview:
“However, I was also a high school teacher, where I taught young teenagers,” Stuckey noted. “And I am intimately aware of what teenagers are influenced and not influenced by.”
“The NFL changing its policy towards marijuana would not influence these teenagers,” he said. “If the NFL were to immediate ban the use of all alcohol amongst all football players, you would not find a widespread cessation of alcohol use among teenagers.”
Preach on. If teen-favorite Miley Cyrus dressing like a sparkly pot leaf all the time, while incessantly talking about her love for the ganja and even smoking up right on stage at awards shows doesn’t increase marijuana use in teenagers, then a bunch of professional athletes smoking (or vaping) pot behind closed doors in the comfort of their own homes sure as hell won’t. Teenagers are dumb, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part their actions are self motivated. Kids smoke pot because getting high is fun, just like they always have and always will.
(Via The Raw Story)
Megyn Kelly. Every hate-fuck list begins and ends with Megyn Kelly.
God she is the worst….. He’s making a valid point so she drops the Nfls concern about brain damage and cuts the feed. Fuck fox news
I love how she slips it in there at the end “how can you say you are concerned about brain health and allow more pot usage? Now a commercial”. She basically just “pot is terrible for your brain health bro, it is known”. Never change, media morons.
Whenever I watch clips like these I get overwhelmingly grateful that I don’t have the option to watch US news programs. I just would’t be able to go a day without trying to find one of these hateful anchors (who think their positions as generic talking heads gives them the right to comment on something) and burning their houses to the ground.
I watch BBC News America whenever I get the chance. I appreciate how the Brits tell me about my own country’s news better than the four major cable news outlets seem capable of doing. And every time I switch from BBC to one of the cables, I have to adjust the volume. The British anchor with his note-perfect RP is several decibels lower than whatever the mid-afternoon blonde is yelling about on FOX. Presentation is everything.
When govt says they can control what you eat or smoke is them saying they own your body. Whats that called again, when someone owns your body likes its their property? Its on the tip of my tongue. Oh yeah, slavery.
