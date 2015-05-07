Elizabeth Olsen Had A Brainfart In Front Of Taylor Swift At A Party

Can you imagine running into a musician whose music you listen to while working out? Would you even recognize them while not breathing heavily and sweating? Elizabeth Olsen appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and talked about an incident involving her and Taylor Swift at a “speakeasy.” She’s a huge fan, but when it came to knowing the title of her favorite Swift ditty, she completely blanked. But that seems par for the course when you meet Taylor Swift.
Olsen then taught Corden and Dana Carvey a ballet move, which is not a terrible thing to watch at all.
I will gladly comply with both directives.
Damn, I was hoping “brainfart” was a psychological condition where, when meeting a talentless little bitch, you instinctively smash a chair over her head.
I’m not a Taylor Swift fan, but I mean, one, you sound like an idiot. Two, she can play guitar. That puts her ahead of a lot of her contemporaries when it comes to “talent.” So she’s a weird one to pick on for that.
Whether you like her music or not, she’s a brilliant business person. 60 Minutes did a profile of her a while back, and she’s basically an evil genius.