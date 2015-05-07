Elizabeth Olsen Had A Brainfart In Front Of Taylor Swift At A Party

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Can you imagine running into a musician whose music you listen to while working out? Would you even recognize them while not breathing heavily and sweating? Elizabeth Olsen appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and talked about an incident involving her and Taylor Swift at a “speakeasy.” She’s a huge fan, but when it came to knowing the title of her favorite Swift ditty, she completely blanked. But that seems par for the course when you meet Taylor Swift.

Olsen then taught Corden and Dana Carvey a ballet move, which is not a terrible thing to watch at all.

Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden