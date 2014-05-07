Ellen Page Suggests We All Find The Patrick Stewart To Our Ian McKellen

It can’t be easy being married to Patrick Stewart. I mean, yes, it is, because you’re spending the rest of your life with Captain Picard, but at the same it’s not — the entire world is rooting for you two to break up, so he can run off with his true soul mate, Ian McKellen. Our favorite straight gay couple even have the admiration of actual gay people, including Ellen Page, who explained how much of a goofy delight it was to film X-Men: Days of Future Fassbender with them on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Later on in the interview, which you can watch below, Seth tried to play matchmaker with Page and Rachel Maddow. Maybe they can double date with Patrick and Ian?