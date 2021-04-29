Last December, actor Elliot Page came out as transgender. “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.” In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV+ series, The Oprah Conversations, Page was which part of his transition has brought him the most joy.

“It’s getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked. I’m not having all these little moments that used to be…” The Umbrella Academy star said, fighting back tears. “Just being in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

Elliot also spoke to Oprah about why he decided to detail his coming out journey publicly. “In this time we’re in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth,” he said, “it really felt imperative to do so.”

Page’s episode of The Oprah Conversation premieres on Apple TV+ on April 30. Watch the CBS This Morning discussion of the upcoming broadcast below.

(Via E! Online)