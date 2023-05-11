Elliot Page is feeling good. Looking good, too. The Oscar nominee and The Umbrella Academy star shared a shirtless selfie on his Instagram account, along with a caption about the gratitude he feels for his body.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body,” Page wrote. “I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy.”

Page is also preparing for the release of his memoir, Pageboy. “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media,” he wrote. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Pageboy is available on June 6th.