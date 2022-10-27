It’s impossible to pick the best performance on House of the Dragon. Heck, it’s hard even deciding who’s the “better” Alicent: Emily Carey or Olivia Cooke. But Emma D’Arcy, who plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, belongs in the top-five. At least. An Emmy nomination should be inevitable, and if/when that happens, D’Arcy would be recognized with the gender-neutral title of “Performer” on their nomination certificate and trophy.

D’Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns, told Entertainment Weekly that they have a “complicated relationship” with “having a public profile,” following the world-conquering success of House of the Dragon. But “I suppose being able to help the broad spectrum of gender identities sounds like a good reason to have one.” They added, “So I feel very lucky to just continue what for me is a very exciting plane of discussion — and nice to be able to do that both to an extent onscreen and separately offscreen.”

D’Arcy also discussed their viral cocktail order.

“I find that a perfect cocktail of surprising, bemusing, and intensely flattering. All of my body wants to give a flippant answer in terms of a great drink finally getting the recognition that it deserves. Very surreal and very lovely… I don’t have anything illuminating to say on it because it’s very hard to know how to react when you become a meme. Someone should write an essay on that, actually. I would definitely read it.”

House of the Dragon season two is expected to start filming in the first half of 2023. Hopefully they wrap in time for D’Arcy to celebrate National Prosecco Day (August 13) without having to act while hungover.

