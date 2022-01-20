Hot off of the success of Bad Trip and his current stint on The Righteous Gemstones Season 2, comedian Eric André stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night where he opened up about getting the call to appear in Jackass Forever. Obviously, André jumped at the chance with the Jackass crew.

“Oh my god, they raised me. They shaped my worldview,” André told Kimmel before admitting he also immediately had second thoughts. “It was the quickest I’ve ever said ‘yes’ to a project, and then I was immediately terrified because being on a Jackass set is like the Vietnam War of comedy. Every step you take, a real landmine or an explosive could be underneath.”

While André wasn’t exploded, he did learn that being a part of the Jackass crew opened him to things like Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on Christmas Eve while André was sick with Omicron:

He had toilet paper and an Andy Warhol wig, and he started toilet papering my house. My alarm goes off. I’m stoned by myself, paranoid, and I open the window. I don’t know it’s him, so I’m just yelling out the window like, “I’m calling the police! I have a gun!” I open the door. I’m like, “I’m going to kill you, man. I have a gun and the cops are on their way.” And [Knoxville] goes, “Dude, how good would the publicity have been if you got me arrested and shot me right before Jackass comes out.”

To be clear, this was Knoxville’s way of cheering André during his bout with COVID. And setting aside the initial terror and chance of gunfire, it seems to have worked. A good time had by all!