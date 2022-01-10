It’s been 12 years since the last jackass movie, but the delay between when jackass forever was supposed to come out (March 5, 2021) and when it’s actually coming out (February 4, 2022) seems much longer. The wait is almost over, though.

Paramount has released the final trailer for the fourth jackass movie starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, as well as newcomers Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson (Eric Andre and Machine Gun Kelly are in there, too). It features many of the stunts seen in the first trailer (you don’t want every nut shot spoiled), but there’s new footage, too, including Ehran facing off against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou and an exploding portable toilet. “If they trust us to go to the bathroom, they’re less intelligent than I thought.” I may never use the bathroom without fear again.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s more:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on February 4 in jackass forever.

Remember: the jackass movies are cinema.